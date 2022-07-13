MotoGP loses a star, Andrea Dovizioso to not race next year

Andrea Dovizioso, who began his career in 2001 and is a three-time MotoGP championship runner-up with Ducati, has scored only 10 points this season and has not finished in the top 10 at any race so far.

Andrea Dovizioso has confirmed that he won’t be racing in the MotoGP from the 2023 season. He split from Ducati at the end of 2020 and then returned to MotoGP with Petronas (noe RNF) after testing for Aprilia. But while Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo is again top of the world championship table, fellow Factory-spec colleagues Franco Morbidelli and Dovizioso are a distant 19th and 22nd in the standings.

Dovizioso always made clear he would not continue if he couldn’t be competitive and, with a best race result of eleventh this season and only two other points appearances, the decision was largely made for him. The Italian stressed that he wants to finish this season on a higher level: ‘I’m ok but for sure I didn’t want to finish the season like this, but nobody has everything under control and this can happen.’



Dovizioso, who began his career in 2001 and is a three-time MotoGP championship runner-up with Ducati, has scored only 10 points this season and has not finished in the top 10 at any race so far to sit a lowly 22nd in the standings.