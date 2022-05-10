McLaren says they are not for sale as Audi seeks to enter F1

“We’re McLaren Formula One, that’s what we’re going to remain … That’s our starting point and the conversation wouldn’t get any further than that,” said team boss Zak Brown.

Audi was ready to offer around 500 million euros for McLaren as a means to enter Formula One. However, team boss Zak Brown has responded that post talks with Audi, McLaren is not for sale.

Volkswagen Group has recently announced that its luxury brands, Audi and Porsche would be entering Formula 1.

Brown, chief executive of McLaren Racing, told reporters at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix that there was no question of any change of ownership. “Our shareholders are very committed to McLaren. We did have conversations with Audi and we’re not for sale,” he said.

“Commercially we’re doing really well. Morale in the team is really good. We don’t have any interest in selling the racing team.

“We won’t consider a buy-out of McLaren,” he added. “It’s up to (team principal) Andreas (Seidl) to decide what power unit he wants in the back of the racing car but any conversations around buying McLaren is a non-starter.”

Brown said McLaren was in a strong position financially.

“Our terms for any partnership would be we retain ownership of the racing team and if anyone wants to have a conversation that is different than that, then there’s no conversation to be had,” he said.

“We’re McLaren Formula One, that’s what we’re going to remain … That’s our starting point and the conversation wouldn’t get any further than that.”

McLaren currently uses Mercedes power units but Formula One is preparing new engine regulations from 2026.

Red Bull has been linked with Porsche in media speculation while Aston Martin and Williams, who both use Mercedes engines, have expressed an interest in linking up with Audi, who has also been talking to Alfa Romeo team operators Sauber.