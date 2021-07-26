Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Envision Virgin Racing still heads the way in the Teams' running by seven points from Mercedes-EQ, with Jaguar Racing third.

By:July 26, 2021 12:25 PM

It was the Indian national anthem playing at the Formula E podium once again as Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn grabbed his maiden victory at his home soil in London. There were wild celebrations down in the Mahindra Racing garage after Lymm steered to an emotional maiden Formula E victory in the Heineken London E-Prix Round 13, with Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries and Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) rounding out the podium.

The decisive moment of the race took place on Lap 13. Down at the double hairpin, Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) made a move for the lead with a surprise lunge on Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) – who had led away from Julius Baer Pole Position.

A bump in the braking zone left the Nissan driver a passenger as he speared into the side of the Belgian’s Mercedes. The pair were left all tangled up, allowing de Vries to pick up the pieces and pinch second – and then first when Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler) leaped for ATTACK MODE.

Heading into the final quarter-hour, di Grassi had made the most of that 35kW boost to slice by de Vries into Turn 1. On the next tour, Lynn followed with what would ultimately be the race-winning move – the Mahindra driver also in ATTACK MODE. De Vries’ early dart for his second activation had not paid dividends, and he’d have to settle for the second spot, while Evans picked his way through from fifth on the grid to an eventual third at the chequered flag.

Di Grassi had led on track for more than half of the race and crossed the line first. The Brazilian was ultimately shown the black flag for failing to serve a drive-through penalty – deemed to have illegally taken the race lead by audaciously driving through the pit lane, and crucially failing to come to a stop in his pit-box, under Safety Car conditions on Lap 12.

That result leaves de Vries atop the Drivers’ World Championship heading into the final race weekend of Season 7 in Berlin in three weeks’ time, while Robin Frijns’ points haul with fourth – up from eighth on the grid – proved vital and sees him second in the table, just six points shy of the Dutchman. Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing) holds third in the standings.

Envision Virgin Racing still heads the way in the Teams’ running by seven points from Mercedes-EQ, with Jaguar Racing third.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

Road to off-road: KTM 390 Duke custom-built as a spunky scrambler

Road to off-road: KTM 390 Duke custom-built as a spunky scrambler

MG One SUV teased: Global reveal on July 30

MG One SUV teased: Global reveal on July 30

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will be an EV with 1000km range: But that’s not all

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will be an EV with 1000km range: But that’s not all

Tesla cars with Hindi language support on test: India launch in full swing

Tesla cars with Hindi language support on test: India launch in full swing

Last-mile delivery at forefront of electric vehicle adoption: Another startup to go all electric

Last-mile delivery at forefront of electric vehicle adoption: Another startup to go all electric

Amazon renews Clarkson's Farm for season 2: Release date, what to expect

Amazon renews Clarkson's Farm for season 2: Release date, what to expect

New Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid launched with more features, lower price

New Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid launched with more features, lower price