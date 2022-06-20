Mahindra Racing has announced that its M9Electro race car will make an official debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. It is claimed to be the fastest, lightest and also the most powerful electric race car ever built.

Mahindra Racing, India’s only Formula E racing team, has announced that its M9Electro race car will make an official debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The 2022 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be held from June 23 to June 26 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in the United Kingdom. The M9Electro is claimed to be the fastest, lightest, and also the most powerful electric race car ever built.

Mahindra Racing has already successfully completed the first test run of its new Gen 3 Formula race car. It is around 60 kg lighter than its predecessor and with 100 kW more power, it will have a top speed of 200 mph (321 kmph appx.). The new Gen 3 model of the Mahindra Racing is claimed to be the world’s most efficient race car, generating 40 per cent of the power it uses during a race through regenerative braking.

Speaking about the M9Electroc’s debut, Mahindra Racing driver – Oliver Rowland said, “It was such a cool experience to be one of the first to drive the new Gen3 Formula E car. The acceleration is impressive, and it feels very quick overall. I’m sure there will be some good racing next season.”

Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal and CEO of the team added, “It’s a proud moment for us to take this car to Goodwood just a week after its first test. This is a testament to the hard work, determination and passion of the team to always push to achieve what others see as unachievable. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the car make its debut at an iconic event such as Goodwood, representing the whole of Formula E as the series takes a step to its new era in 2023.”

