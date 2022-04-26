F1 2022: Verstappen wins at Imola

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the 2022 Formula 1. His first win at the circuit was in Malaysia in 2016.

It was a second win at the Emilia Romagna GP for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as he waved the chequred flag in Italy last night for the 2022 Formula 1. His first win at the circuit was in Malaysia in 2016. Max and Sergio Perez secured a 1-2 finish for the team and Mc Laren’s Lando Norris was third on the podium. Despite a great start at the weekend, it was a tough home race for Ferrari as Leclerc placed 6th on the grid after a late error. Leclerc lost the position to both Perez and Norris although he did pass Norris on Lap 8 to move up to third. However, he made an error on Lap 53, spun and hit the wall at Variante Alta. As a result, the Championship leader headed to the pits for a front wing change and reentered the race at the 9th position and ultimately finished the race in the 6th place.



The fourth position was bagged by Mercedes’ George Russell whereas his team mate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton could only manage to finish 13th after starting 14th. He was over a lap behind Verstappen. Following the team’s poor performance, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that the race was a ‘write-off’



It was a celebratory weekend for Carloz Sainz as he signed a two-year contract extension with Ferrari (until 2024), but at his race at Imola, he was forced to retire in the opening lap as a tussle with Daniel Ricciardo in wet conditions caused him to lose his spot. As for the Australian racer, it was his second race in a row where he suffered a DNF.

Valtteri Bottas was fifth for Alfa Romeo, followed by Leclerc and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda. Aston Martin secured their first points this season, with Sebastian Vettel finishing eighth and Lance Stroll in 10th. Haas’ Kevin Magnussen also collected some points after finishing ninth.