TVS Srichakra to invest Rs 1,000 crore to ramp up capacity at Madurai, Pantnagar plants

The recently announced investment outlay will also significantly increase TVS Srichakra’s capacities and technological capabilities in the off-highway tyre segment, with a clear focus on global markets. All details here!

By:Updated: Dec 09, 2020 10:34 AM

 

TVS Srichakra, part of $ 8.5 billion TVS Group and a leading manufacturer of 2 &3 wheeler tyres on Tuesday announced capital expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore to ramp up manufacturing at its Madurai and Pantnagar plants. The investment, planned to be made over a three year period, will result in an increase in 2 & 3 wheeler tyre capacity by 25-30% and doubling of off-highway tyre capacity from current levels. The company will fund the expansion through a mix of debt and internal accruals. The company supplies tyres to most two and three wheeler manufacturers that operate in India, besides holding a significant presence in the domestic after market. The company is also a leading exporter of 2 &3 wheeler tyres. The expansion programme being undertaken will focus on setting up additional capacities in this space to cater to growing demand across its customer base – both domestically and globally. Included in this investment is a plan to enhance capacities in the company’s pioneering range of radial tyres and other premium products.

The investment outlay will also significantly increase TVS Srichakra’s capacities and technological capabilities in the off-highway tyre segment, with a clear focus on global markets. S Ravichandran, director, TVS Srichakra said, “With a wide distribution network in India, growing international presence and building state-of-the-art capabilities in R&D and product development, we are further strengthening our manufacturing capabilities to cater to the growing demands in India and abroad. We believe that this capital outlay will enable TVS Eurogrip to further its growth aspirations and help strengthen its partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and create new benchmarks in the replacement and global markets. This investment reflects our fullest confidence in India’s recovery and its prospects in the medium to long- term and is our contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

TVS Srichakra had earlier, in FY 19-20, announced the launch of its new brand TVS Eurogrip as well as a new range of products. The company had also announced the setting up of its product design centre in Milan, Italy, in FY 19-20. TVS Eurogrip has been focusing on furthering its gain in aftermarket while strengthening its OE presence. The initial response to the new products launched in the previous fiscal has been encouraging. TVS Eurogrip will further expand its portfolio in domestic and global markets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective