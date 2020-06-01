New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

In the first month where automakers have been allowed to resume operations, Hyundai India has announced its sales performance for May 2020. It turns out, come rain or shine or Covid-19, Indian buyers can’t get enough of the Hyundai Creta as it continues to gather bookings despite the coronavirus lockdown.

The Indian auto industry has started to regain some normalcy post the coronavirus lockdown. Most Indian automakers have begun production, sales and after-sales services across the country. Hyundai Motor India had resumed manufacturing in early May, and had recently announced over 800 touchpoints across the country were now operational. With nearly a month of operations, Hyundai India has announced its sales performance figures for the month of May 2020. During this period, Hyundai cumulatively sold 12,583 units, of which 6,883 units were sold domestically, while 5,700 units were dispatched for exports.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Hyundai India states that it received close to 24,000 bookings for the new Creta SUV. Along with the Creta, Hyundai says that the Grand i10 NIOS and i20 hatchbacks, in addition to the recently launched Verna facelift were the models that were most in demand. In May 2020, Hyundai has received close to 15,000 bookings across its model range and has been able to deliver around 11,000 new vehicles.

In May 2019, Hyundai India sold 42,502 units in the domestic market and exported 16,600 units — with a cumulative total of 59,102 units. In order to gauge sales performance, usually, the latest sales figures are tallied against the corresponding month from the previous year. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the difference would not be an ideal representation.

Hyundai India had announced that it had resumed operations on May 8, when it manufactured 200 vehicles on the first day. At the time, only 255 dealer workshops were operational. On May 26, Hyundai India had announced that over 800 dealerships and workshops had resumed operations across the country and were strictly complying with new hygiene standards with sanitisation, and social distancing practices to protect its workforce and customers.

