New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

In the first month where automakers have been allowed to resume operations, Hyundai India has announced its sales performance for May 2020. It turns out, come rain or shine or Covid-19, Indian buyers can’t get enough of the Hyundai Creta as it continues to gather bookings despite the coronavirus lockdown.

By:Published: June 1, 2020 4:46:57 PM

Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced 5 Unique Customer Centric Car Finance Schemes to help customer in buying their favourite Hyundai Car

The Indian auto industry has started to regain some normalcy post the coronavirus lockdown. Most Indian automakers have begun production, sales and after-sales services across the country. Hyundai Motor India had resumed manufacturing in early May, and had recently announced over 800 touchpoints across the country were now operational. With nearly a month of operations, Hyundai India has announced its sales performance figures for the month of May 2020. During this period, Hyundai cumulatively sold 12,583 units, of which 6,883 units were sold domestically, while 5,700 units were dispatched for exports.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Hyundai India states that it received close to 24,000 bookings for the new Creta SUV. Along with the Creta, Hyundai says that the Grand i10 NIOS and i20 hatchbacks, in addition to the recently launched Verna facelift were the models that were most in demand. In May 2020, Hyundai has received close to 15,000 bookings across its model range and has been able to deliver around 11,000 new vehicles.

In May 2019, Hyundai India sold 42,502 units in the domestic market and exported 16,600 units — with a cumulative total of 59,102 units. In order to gauge sales performance, usually, the latest sales figures are tallied against the corresponding month from the previous year. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the difference would not be an ideal representation.

Hyundai India had announced that it had resumed operations on May 8, when it manufactured 200 vehicles on the first day. At the time, only 255 dealer workshops were operational. On May 26, Hyundai India had announced that over 800 dealerships and workshops had resumed operations across the country and were strictly complying with new hygiene standards with sanitisation, and social distancing practices to protect its workforce and customers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!

5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!

Top 5 powerful downsized turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh: Venue, Seltos, Kicks and more

Top 5 powerful downsized turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh: Venue, Seltos, Kicks and more

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to debut on 13-14 June: Alonso, Barrichello, Button sign up

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to debut on 13-14 June: Alonso, Barrichello, Button sign up

5 SUVs under Rs 20 lakh with largest boot space: MG Hector, Renault Duster and more

5 SUVs under Rs 20 lakh with largest boot space: MG Hector, Renault Duster and more

Lockdown effect on cars: Portable jump starter for cars that can charge devices too

Lockdown effect on cars: Portable jump starter for cars that can charge devices too

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX BS6 launched: Most affordable 1,000cc sportsbike priced competitively

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX BS6 launched: Most affordable 1,000cc sportsbike priced competitively