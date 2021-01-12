Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

Idemitsu's Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil is compatible with metal and non-metal and is convenient for machining all product types. Moreover, it is being claimed that the rubber compatibility of the oil makes it a safer cutting oil for machine parts like coolant hose and electrical wires. 

By:January 12, 2021 3:39 PM

 

Idemitsu – a Japanese energy & petroleum company that is into the manufacturing of automobile and industrial lubricants globally has introduced its next-gen cutting oil, better known as Daphne Alphacool CS. The water-soluble cutting oil aims to improve the work environment through a special surfactant imparted with high heat resistance property. This oil is claimed to significantly mitigate mist and volatile ingredients effectively and also minimises odour in the shop floor and stickiness in and around the machine as compared to conventional water-soluble cutting oils. Moreover, the company claims that the excellent defoaming property of the oil makes it suitable for high-speed and high-pressure machining centres.

The oil is compatible with metal and non-metal and is convenient for machining all product types. Moreover, its rubber compatibility makes it a safer cutting oil for machine parts like coolant hose and electrical wires. Idemitsu says that in order to achieve high efficiency, active efforts are made to increase the cutting speed and feed rate resulting in cutting temperatures higher than ever and consequently, water-soluble cutting oils that have excellent cooling property are mainly in use.

Recently, owing to the growing awareness of environmental issues, regulations on chemical substances used in oils have been strengthened globally and in order to address this global environmental problem, Idemitsu has urged to solve issues affecting working environments, such as mist and odour in the shop floor and stickiness in and around machines.

Speaking on the announcement, Kapil Gandhi, Head Technical and Marketing said that Daphne Alphacool CS improves cutting performance with an emphasis on operator safety as it is free from the hazardous chemicals and eliminates problems faced by operators like bad odour, irritating mist, eye irritation, roughness in hands and residual smell of cutting oil on clothes and body. He adds that the oil can also give excellent cost saving benefit through reduced misting, reduced stickiness, reduced cost on machine maintenance, extended sump life, reduced oil consumption and also, improved tool life. Gandhi says that operators safety and reduction in operation cost is the top-most priority and focus of Idemitsu.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start

Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start

Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants' condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars

Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants' condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars

Hyundai might build Apple's self-driving electric car: Launch by 2027

Hyundai might build Apple's self-driving electric car: Launch by 2027

Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech

eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech