Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

Idemitsu's Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil is compatible with metal and non-metal and is convenient for machining all product types. Moreover, it is being claimed that the rubber compatibility of the oil makes it a safer cutting oil for machine parts like coolant hose and electrical wires.

Idemitsu – a Japanese energy & petroleum company that is into the manufacturing of automobile and industrial lubricants globally has introduced its next-gen cutting oil, better known as Daphne Alphacool CS. The water-soluble cutting oil aims to improve the work environment through a special surfactant imparted with high heat resistance property. This oil is claimed to significantly mitigate mist and volatile ingredients effectively and also minimises odour in the shop floor and stickiness in and around the machine as compared to conventional water-soluble cutting oils. Moreover, the company claims that the excellent defoaming property of the oil makes it suitable for high-speed and high-pressure machining centres.

The oil is compatible with metal and non-metal and is convenient for machining all product types. Moreover, its rubber compatibility makes it a safer cutting oil for machine parts like coolant hose and electrical wires. Idemitsu says that in order to achieve high efficiency, active efforts are made to increase the cutting speed and feed rate resulting in cutting temperatures higher than ever and consequently, water-soluble cutting oils that have excellent cooling property are mainly in use.

Recently, owing to the growing awareness of environmental issues, regulations on chemical substances used in oils have been strengthened globally and in order to address this global environmental problem, Idemitsu has urged to solve issues affecting working environments, such as mist and odour in the shop floor and stickiness in and around machines.

Speaking on the announcement, Kapil Gandhi, Head Technical and Marketing said that Daphne Alphacool CS improves cutting performance with an emphasis on operator safety as it is free from the hazardous chemicals and eliminates problems faced by operators like bad odour, irritating mist, eye irritation, roughness in hands and residual smell of cutting oil on clothes and body. He adds that the oil can also give excellent cost saving benefit through reduced misting, reduced stickiness, reduced cost on machine maintenance, extended sump life, reduced oil consumption and also, improved tool life. Gandhi says that operators safety and reduction in operation cost is the top-most priority and focus of Idemitsu.

