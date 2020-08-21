For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

At Rs 200, not only the customer will be helped with puncture repair but CEAT will also ensure that the vehicle's main touchpoints too are sanitised as complimentary.

By:Published: August 21, 2020 10:47 AM
CEAT, during this pandemic, has diversified into different segments. For example, building face shields, masks and now into roadside assistance. CEAT has partnered with ReadyAssist, a Bengaluru-based roadside assistance service. Through this partnership, CEAT intends to provide 24×7 roadside help to its customers. Initially, CEAT will be providing its service in the cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The plan is to expand to 20 other cities by end-September. A hotline number – 9740828080 – has been provided and this will be available 24×7. CEAT says that the roadside assistance program is an extension of their recently-launched doorstep services. Through the latter, customers can get their CEAT car tyres serviced anytime or anywhere. As part of its RSA program, CEAT’s services will start from as low as Rs 200 wherein the customer will be helped with puncture repair. The customer will also be provided with vehicle sanitisation at key touchpoints of the car.

Also Read ReadyAssist eyeing new cities to expand its services

Other RSA services from CEAT will include the battery jumpstart, minor on-spot repair, towing, emergency fuel delivery as well as key unlock facility. The COO of CEAT Tyres, Arnab Banerjee, said that the main motive behind launching this facility is to ensure the commute is not only safe but easy for the customer. The customers will be paid utmost attention with respect to their repair needs and CEAT being a trusted brand will further augument the feeling. With ReadyAssist, Arnab adds, they have found an able partner which will result in on-the-spot top notch workmanship as well.

In a recent interaction with Express Drives, Vimal Singh, the CEO said that his fleet currently has more than 500 highly-trained technicians. They also service motorcycles as well as B2B customers. The latter includes car rentals as well as self-drive rental companies. A learning and development institute by the name of Mecademy has been setup to train these technicians in different brands and vehicle parts too.

