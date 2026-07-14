L&T Technology Services posted its consolidated net profit for Q1FY27 at Rs 356.6 crore, rising 12% year-on-year from Rs 315.7 crore reported in the year-ago period. The jump in profit came on the back of sustained revenue growth and margin improvement.

The Vadodra-headquartered firm’s bottom line increased by more than 7% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from Rs 332.1 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The engineering company posted its June quarter consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 2,940 crore, advancing over 11% from Rs 2,637 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company’s topline expanded by nearly 3% from Rs 2,857 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

LTTS EBITDA rises 24% YoY

The company’s EBITDA for Q1FY27 expanded by 24% to Rs 548 crore from Rs 440 crore reported in Q1FY26. Sequentially, EBITDA rose 5% from Rs 521 crore reported in the March quarter.

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“The strategic actions undertaken as part of our Lakshya 31 agenda are beginning to translate into tangible business outcomes, reflected in healthy quarterly growth and sustained margin improvement. Q1 revenue grew 11.5% YoY in rupee terms, and EBIT margins improved 200 bps YoY to 15.7%,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

LTTS: Sustainability segment generates highest revenue

On a segment-wise basis, the company’s sustainability wing recorded its revenue at Rs 1,090 crore, surging over 23% YoY from Rs 818 crore reported in Q1FY26, and on a sequential basis, the revenue jumped 5% from Rs 1,032 crore posted in Q4FY26. This segment comprises process industry and industrial products.

LTTS’s mobility segment, which includes automotive, trucks and off-highway vehicles, etc, posted its revenue at Rs 948 crore, expanding nearly 12%year-on-year from Rs 847 crore reported in the year-ago period.

While the company’s tech segment posted a decline in its consolidated revenue at Rs 900.9 crore, down 0.7% from Rs 907.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. This wing includes medical technology, software & platforms, and media and technology.

LTTS share price

The company’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade flat on NSE at Rs 3,293.10. Over the past one month, its share price has declined by 4%, while over the past six months it has fallen by 24%.