Covid-19 relief: Sonalika Group sets up Oxygen plant in Delhi hospital

Sonalika Group says that it has extended vital support to the hospital from time to time with an estimated cumulative contribution of Rs 1.6 crore and this includes the upcoming oxygen plant.

By:May 25, 2021 5:35 PM

 

In a bid to contribute to India’s fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Sonalika Group has pledged to extend vital support to St. Stephen’s Hospital Patients Welfare Society in New Delhi. The tractor maker is supporting the said hospital to set up a PSA oxygen plant. Sonalika group has been associated with St Stephen’s hospital since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Sonalika Group says that it has extended vital support to the hospital from time to time with an estimated cumulative contribution of Rs 1.6 crore and this includes the upcoming oxygen plant. Earlier, Sonalika Group assured financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh in case of demise of any of its dealer’s employee due to Covid-19.

Commenting on this, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors said that the difficult times demand collaborative and extraordinary efforts from all. He adds that there is an urgent need to step up the relief efforts and also, support the healthcare system to save everyone possible during the current challenging times. The company says that by setting up a new oxygen plant at St Stephen’s hospital in the National Capital, Sonalika Group has initiated a revolution and is calling every business family or industrialist to come forward and adopt a hospital in India.

With the company’s dedicated efforts, Sonalika Group is quite optimistic that no more fatalities shall take place due to oxygen shortage if such plants are set up in each hospital in the country. Sonalika Group says that setting up an oxygen plant at every hospital in India is certainly a daunting task but not an impossible one. The brand believes that by taking such an unprecedented initiative, it has set an example in the society that how our collaborative efforts will allow India to be better prepared for future challenges.

