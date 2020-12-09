Car sales fail to light up: Little festive cheer for automakers

Analysts state that the season hasn’t been disappointing, though there are no big positive surprises either. The current demand and low inventory sentiment in passenger vehicle and tractor segment suggest that wholesale numbers would be quite higher in the months to come. Here are some more details!

By:December 9, 2020 10:13 AM
Car registrations vehicle sales

 

It hasn’t been much of a festive season for automakers with registrations declining nearly 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) in November, dragged down by a steep 21.4% drop in sales of two-wheelers and a 31% fall in sales of commercial vehicles (CVs). As Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, had observed recently, the trends in demand were not too encouraging and it was going to be a bit of a challenge for the industry. Indeed, sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) increased by just 4.17% y-o-y in November despite a helpful base effect; wholesale volumes went up 9% y-o-y. Nonetheless, the segment is doing better than others whether the volumes remain at much below pre-Covid levels. Maruti Suzuki India chairman RC Bhargava had recently told a leading television channel he was expecting retail sales in December to be reasonably good. Bhargava added that dealerships were getting orders and that the rate of enquiries has sustained even after the festive season. He expects 2021 to be much better than 2020.

Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing & service), Hyundai Motor India said the recently introduced all-new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post-Diwali period for the company. The festive season accounts for about a third of total annual sales. Data from Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) reveal registrations fell 4.74% during the 42-day festive period. This is worrying because the 2019 festive season, too, was very dull.

Analysts point out, the season hasn’t been disappointing, though there are no big positive surprises either. “The current demand and low inventory sentiment in passenger vehicles and tractors suggests that wholesale numbers would be higher in the coming months. On the flip side, however, manufacturers of two-wheelers and CVs are expected to maintain a cautious stance with no major inventory push,” analysts at Motilal Oswal wrote in a recent note. The subdued sales of CVs, often considered a proxy for the health of the economy, remain a concern. “The demand for the bus segment remains muted as most schools continue to remain closed and a large number of offices still encourage work-from-home practice,” analysts at CARE Ratings wrote.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective