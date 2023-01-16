For the Volvo C40 Recharge, the single motor now claims 476 kilometres instead of 438 kilometres (WLTP) on a full charge.

Swedish manufacturing company Volvo has announced that it has improved both the range (WLTP) and charging for the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge by as much as 60 kms on some variants compared with the outgoing model.

On top of that, Volvo is offering three new powertrains on the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge that include two rear-wheel-drive variants as well as a revised all-wheel-drive performance model. For the first time in 25 years Volvo is offering a rear-wheel-drive product! Another first for the brand is the second-generation permanent magnet electric motor, developed in-house at Volvo Cars that is driving the rear axles for the C40 and XC40 models

Volvo’s first rear-wheel drive

Volvo’s two new rear-wheel drive powertrain options include a single motor with a standard range, driven by a 175kW permanent magnet electric motor (e-motor), which claims to provide a 3% increase in power output over the outgoing 170kW single-motor front-wheel drive variant.

In the XC40 Recharge, while the same 69kWh battery capacity is carried over, it now claims an increased range of 460 kilometres (WLTP test cycle) compared with 425 kilometres before (WLTP).

For the Volvo C40 Recharge, the single motor now claims 476 kilometres instead of 438 kilometres (WLTP) on a full charge. The electric sedan can juice up 10-80 in close to 34 minutes using a 130kW DC public charger.

One can also opt for a larger battery coupled with a more powerful, 185kW permanent magnet e-motor on the rear axle as this second variant comes with an 82kWh battery pack which boosts range up to 515 kilometres for the XC40 Recharge single motor extended range and up to 533 kilometres (WLTP) for the C40 Recharge single motor extended range.

This larger battery pack allows for charging at an updated top rate of 200kW DC claiming that a 10-80% charge takes approximately 28 minutes.

Exterior updates to Volvo XC40 and C40

Both Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge get 19-inch alloy wheels for both XC40 and C40 Recharge not only boosts the overall look of the models, but it also helps to reduce drag through its aerodynamic design.