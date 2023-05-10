Top 5 electric scooters with removable battery

Battery-swapping allows for a fully charged battery to be installed in minutes or one to remotely charge the battery of their EVs.

Electric scooters have witnessed the widest acceptance in the new electrified world. They are comparatively cost-effective with a low running cost and quick charge cycles. Battery-swapping allows for a fully charged battery to be installed in minutes or one to remotely charge the battery of their EVs. Let’s take a look at the top 5 electric scooters with removable/detachable batteries.

Hero Vida

Price – Rs. 1.45 lakh

Hero MotoCorp forayed into the electric mobility space with the launch of a new e-scooter – Vida. The brand’s first-ever electric scooter, Vida V1, is offered in India at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom and claims to offer a riding range of up to 165 km per charge. The Hero Vida claims to have a top speed of 80 kmph.

Bounce Infinity

Price – Rs. 64,299

Bounce Infinity uses a 2 kWh 48V 39 Ah swappable battery pack that is paired to a hub motor. This electric scooter claims a top speed of 65 kmph while producing just 2.9bhp of peak power and peak torque of 83Nm. The Infinity uses an IP67-rated lithium-ion battery that claims to take four-five hours to charge and offer a range of 85 km. It gets two ride modes Eco and Sport.

Hero Optima CX

Price – Rs. 62,190 – Rs. 77,490

The Optima CX draws power from a 550W BLDC motor that produces 1.2bhp of peak power while being mated to a 52.2V, 30Ah lithium phosphate battery. The scooter takes 4-5 hours to charge and claims a range of 140 kms. The Hero Optima CX has a top speed of just 45 km/hr.

Simple Energy One

Price – Rs. 1.10 lakh

Bangalore-based Simple Energy’s first electric scooter, One is powered by a 4.8kWh battery pack that offers a range of 236km on a full charge. The scooter claims to accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds.

Okinawa i-Praise Plus

Price – Rs. 1.45 lakh

Okinawa i-Praise Plus electric scooter uses a 3.3 kWh lithium-ion removable battery pack is giving it a range of up to 139 kilometres. The battery in this electric scooter claims to charge in 4-5 hours with a micro-charger and an auto-cut feature. The scooter is offered with a 3-year battery guarantee and a 3-year or 30,000 km (whichever comes first) electric motor warranty.