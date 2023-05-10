Top 5 electric scooters with removable battery

Electric scooters have witnessed the widest acceptance in the new electrified world. They are comparatively cost-effective with a low running cost and quick charge cycles. Battery-swapping allows for a fully charged battery to be installed in minutes or one to remotely charge the battery of their EVs. Let’s take a look at the top 5 electric scooters with removable/detachable batteries.
Hero Vida
Price – Rs. 1.45 lakh
Hero MotoCorp forayed into the electric mobility space with the launch of a new e-scooter – Vida. The brand’s first-ever electric scooter, Vida V1, is offered in India at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom and claims to offer a riding range of up to 165 km per charge. The Hero Vida claims to have a top speed of 80 kmph.
Bounce Infinity
Price – Rs. 64,299
Bounce Infinity uses a 2 kWh 48V 39 Ah swappable battery pack that is paired to a hub motor. This electric scooter claims a top speed of 65 kmph while producing just 2.9bhp of peak power and peak torque of 83Nm. The Infinity uses an IP67-rated lithium-ion battery that claims to take four-five hours to charge and offer a range of 85 km. It gets two ride modes Eco and Sport.
Hero Optima CX
Price – Rs. 62,190 – Rs. 77,490
The Optima CX draws power from a 550W BLDC motor that produces 1.2bhp of peak power while being mated to a 52.2V, 30Ah lithium phosphate battery. The scooter takes 4-5 hours to charge and claims a range of 140 kms. The Hero Optima CX has a top speed of just 45 km/hr.
Simple Energy One
Price – Rs. 1.10 lakh
Bangalore-based Simple Energy’s first electric scooter, One is powered by a 4.8kWh battery pack that offers a range of 236km on a full charge. The scooter claims to accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds.
Okinawa i-Praise Plus
Price – Rs. 1.45 lakh
Okinawa i-Praise Plus electric scooter uses a 3.3 kWh lithium-ion removable battery pack is giving it a range of up to 139 kilometres. The battery in this electric scooter claims to charge in 4-5 hours with a micro-charger and an auto-cut feature. The scooter is offered with a 3-year battery guarantee and a 3-year or 30,000 km (whichever comes first) electric motor warranty.