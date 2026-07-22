Indian-American academic and engineer Arvind Raman has been named acting director of the US Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), the federal government’s AI testing institute under the Department of Commerce. Raman currently leads the Commerce Department office that oversees the institute and will serve in the role while the Trump administration looks for a permanent director. Before joining the Commerce Department, Raman was the dean of engineering at Purdue University. He has also played a key role in shaping the department’s technical programmes.

Leadership change at the AI institute

Raman takes charge after Chris Fall resigned just three months after becoming director of CAISI in April 2026. The Commerce Department confirmed Fall’s departure but did not give a reason for his resignation.

Before joining the Commerce Department, Fall served in the Department of Energy during President Donald Trump’s first administration. The department has not said when a permanent director will be appointed.

What is the US Center for AI Standards and Innovation?

The US Center for AI Standards and Innovation, formerly known as the US AI Safety Institute, is responsible for testing and evaluating advanced artificial intelligence systems before they are widely deployed.

The institute works with some of the world’s biggest AI companies, including Anthropic, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Microsoft and Elon Musk’s xAI. Its scientists examine unreleased AI models to identify potential risks and vulnerabilities before the systems are made available more broadly.

According to information published by the institute, its work focuses on measuring the “demonstrable risks” posed by advanced AI systems.

The institute also studies whether powerful AI models could be misused by hostile actors to help develop chemical or biological weapons or compromise the datasets used to train American AI systems.

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AI policy under the Trump administration

Raman’s appointment comes as the Trump administration continues to refine its approach to artificial intelligence. When President Donald Trump returned to office in 2025, he initially signalled that the government would take a limited role in regulating the technology sector and favour a lighter-touch approach. Since then, however, the administration has taken a more active role in AI oversight, including work related to AI safety, model testing and national security.

The administration has also clashed with some AI companies over the use and oversight of their technology. In June, the Commerce Department temporarily imposed export restrictions affecting Anthropic after a dispute involving the company’s AI models and the Pentagon, according to UPI.

CAISI has become one of the US government’s most important organisations for evaluating frontier AI systems as they become more powerful. The institute works closely with AI developers and government agencies to assess the safety of advanced models before they are released. Its role has gained importance as governments around the world try to balance rapid AI innovation with concerns about national security and public safety.

With Raman now serving as acting director, attention will shift to how the Commerce Department fills the leadership position permanently and whether the administration’s evolving AI strategy brings further changes to the country’s AI testing and oversight efforts.