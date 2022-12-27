Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Budget electric cars 

In the lookout for a budget EV, we now have two! The Tata Tiago EV and the upcoming Citroen eC3. Check them out.

Tata Motors recently took the wraps off of its most-affordable electric car in India, the Tiago EV at a starting price tag of 8.49 lakh. We now have Citroen’s electric car, the eC3 scheduled to be in India as early as January 2023 that could be priced similarly. Let’s see how they rank up with each other.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Design

Tata Tiago EV looks quite similar to its petrol counterpart but gets blue accents with tri-arrow elements just like the Tigor EV. The hatchback also gets an exclusive colour option and a different wheel design from its petrol counterpart. On the other hand, the Citroen eC3 is expected to carry the same design of the C3 but with subtle design changes, coloured accents and charging ports.

In the cabin, the Citroen eC3 will get a revised centre console with a gear selector, some additional features to the C3 but the interior will most likely remain the same. The C3 gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The Tiago EV also gets connected car tech, climate control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers along with multi-mode regen.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Range

The Citroen eC3 is expected to get a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and offer a driving range of around 300-350 km on a single charge using a single electric motor that is likely to churn around 85 bhp and 140 Nm of torque.

The Tiago EV gets a choice of two battery packs with the larger 24kWh version claiming a range of 315km.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Price

The top-of-the-line Tiago EV with the larger battery pack is priced at Rs 11.7 lakh and we expect the eC3 to be priced between Rs 10-12 lakh. Stay tuned for more details.