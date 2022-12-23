Tata Tiago EV to get a price hike next month: Details

The all-new Tata Tiago EV will get a price hike next month and its prices will be increased by up to 4 percent. This electric car currently retails from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors introduced the all-new Tiago EV in September this year at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom. While this pricing was valid for the first 10,000 customers only, the company extended the offer to 20,000 buyers. But now, this electric car is all set to get a price hike. The prices of the Tiago EV will be increased by up to 4 percent next month.

Tata Tiago EV: Price hike details

According to the latest media reports, this Mumbai-based home-grown automaker will increase the prices of the Tiago EV by up to 4 percent in January 2023. This means that the prices of Tata’s most affordable electric car might go up by around Rs 35,000 – Rs 45,000, depending on the variant.

Tata Tiago EV: Battery, range and charging time

The new Tata Tiago EV gets two different battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. They develop 60 bhp & 74 bhp respectively and are claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km on a single charge, depending on the battery pack. It can be charged within an hour with a fast charger while the normal charging can take up to 8.7 hours.

Tata Tiago EV: Price and rivals

The Tata Tiago EV is currently priced from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. It doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it will take on its own sibling, the Tigor EV, and also the Nexon EV Prime to a certain extent.

