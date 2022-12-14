Tata Tiago EV – 5 reasons to buy

Tata Tiago EV claims a range of 250kms on the smaller 19.2kWh battery and 315kms on the larger 24kWh battery pack .

The Tata Tiago EV was launched a couple of months back at an introductory price that undercut all its rivals and strengthened Tata Motor’s electric fleet that includes the Nexon EV and Altroz EV. Mentioned below are five reasons why one should consider buying the Tiago EV in India.

Tata Tiago EV Price: Most-affordable electric car in India

The Tata Tiago EV hatchback is available at a price of Rs. 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom, making it one of the most affordable electric cars in India. The price goes up to Rs. 11.79 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ Tech Lux variant. At this price, the Tiago EV is around Rs. 1.85 lakhs cheaper than the fully-loaded Tigor EV and Rs. 5.51 lakh less than the top-spec Nexon EV.

Tata Tiago EV Safety: Based on a 4-star rated platform

Tata bets big on safety and boasts of three five-star safety ratings with the Tata Punch, Tata Nexon and the Altroz. The Tiago EV is not far behind as it is based on the 4-star Global NCAP Rated Tiago Platform. The Tiago EV gets front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, i-TMPS and IP67-rated battery pack and motor.

Tata Tiago EV: Two battery options

The Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options – a smaller 19.2kWh battery pack and a larger 24kWh battery pack. It also gets fast charging where both battery packs can be juiced up from 10-80% in 57 minutes using a 50kW fast charger.

Tata Tiago EV: Range

The Tiago EV claims a range of 250kms on the smaller 19.2kWh battery and 315kms on the larger 24kWh battery pack which is quite commendable considering its price and competition. We will be driving the Tiago EV soon so stay tuned to this space to know the real-time mileage of this electric car!

Tata Tiago EV: Top-notch features

As per sources, the fully-loaded XZ+ Tech Lux is the most preferred variant and will be prioritised for delivery once the process begins in January 2023. Tata Tiago EV’s higher variants get automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, leatherette upholstery, TMPS and automatic headlamps among other features.