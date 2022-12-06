Tata takes a dig at Mahindra as Nexon EV sales cross 35,000 units

The sales of the Tata Nexon EV have crossed 35,000 units within three years of its official launch. Tata Motors announced this achievement in a tacky way taking a dig at Mahindra.

Tata Nexon EV was introduced in India in January 2020 and ever since its launch, it has been a successful product for this Mumbai-based Indian automaker. Now, the sales of the Tata Nexon EV have crossed 35,000 units within three years of its official launch. Tata Motors announced this achievement in a tacky way taking a dig at Mahindra.

The company posted an image on its social media platforms that mentioned ‘35,000>OO’ with the font ‘OO’ resembling the one we get to see on the Mahindra XUV400. It is worth mentioning that while the Tata Nexon EV is currently India’s best-selling electric car, the Mahindra XUV400 is due to be launched early next year. We have driven the same and you can watch our first drive impressions.

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV400 First Drive Review:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ electric vehicle portfolio currently includes three cars, namely the Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime, and the long-range Nexon EV Max. The Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery while the Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a range of 312 km and 437 km per charge respectively.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 456 km on a single charge. While the Tata Nexon EV family is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh, the Mahindra XUV400 is also expected to be priced under Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

