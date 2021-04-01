Simple Mark 2 spotted testing: 240 km-range electric scooter to launch by mid-2021

Simple Mark 2 electric scooter will come with a 4.8 kWh battery, and with a claimed range of 240 km in Eco mode, a top speed of 100 km/h, and acceleration from 0-50 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV startup, has released the testing images of its flagship electric scooter which is slated to offer the longest riding range in the electric scooter segment in India. The company has also finalised its first phase of the factory in Whitefield. The factory will have a production capacity of 50,000 units to start with after which Simple Energy will boast a state-of-the-art facility that will also produce the upcoming product in the pipeline.

“We believe the product should be the key for people to transit from a normal scooter to EV than building large factories that is something which will follow. Customers need a product that is revolutionary in all sense and at the same time value for money which is our priority,” Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said.

As per the product specs revealed, the Mark 2 will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, top speed of 100 km/h and 0-50 k,/h in 3.6 seconds. Other key features a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, on-board navigation, Bluetooth, etc

About the name of the product, Rajkumar says, “The name Mark 2 came subsequently after the prototype was called Mark 1. The final name of the product shall be different.”

In January this year, Simple Energy raised an undisclosed amount from investors Vel Kanniappan, Vice President-Global Business, and Finance operations at UiPath, and four other investors who participated in this round of funding.

The start-up is also looking to raise USD 8 -10 million in series A funding in the second quarter of this year. It will be launching its very first electric scooter by mid-2021 in Bengaluru and Delhi, followed by a formal launch in Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

