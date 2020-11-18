Pure EV to expand capacity with new manufacturing facility: High-speed electric scooter coming soon!

Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter will be launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 75,999. Pure EV, which raised funding in 2019 at a valuation of $35 million, has a 70,000 sq.ft. factory with a manufacturing capacity of 2,000 EVs per month and a battery production capacity of 10 MWh per month.

Nov 18, 2020

 

Electric vehicle startup Pure EV said they were on course to significantly expand its manufacturing base to a larger facility with an annual capacity of 2 lakh electric vehicles (EV) and battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh in comparison with the existing capacities of 20,000 EVs and 0.5 GWh, respectively. This will be achieved with a new 2 lakh sq.ft. the manufacturing plant, which the company intends to commission during 2021 to meet the anticipated growth in the Indian electric vehicles and Lithium battery market. The company said it targets to sell close to 10,000 units of its soon-to-be-launched high-speed long-range model Etrance Neo in the first one year alone. The new model slated for a December 1 rollout, will be available first in Hyderabad.

Plans are afoot for a pan India launch of the vehicle by mid of December 2020. The start-up has dealers in 100 locations across 20 states and recently launched its products in Nepal, with more export markets targeted soon. The company has already launched five models in the market. The new model offers a higher pickup and longer range combined with modern aerodynamics and a pick-up speed of 0 to 40 kmph in five seconds. Its 2,500 Wh-patented battery offers the vehicle a range performance of 120 KM for a single charge in ‘Eco Mode.’ The scooter chassis is designed for higher speeds at par with the conventional ICE (internal combustion engine) two-wheelers.

Etrance Neo will be launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 75,999. Pure EV, which raised funding in 2019 at a valuation of $35 million, has a 70,000 sq.ft. factory with a manufacturing capacity of 2,000 EVs per month and a battery production capacity of 10 MWh per month. “The new model has better aerodynamic features for additional improvements in powertrain efficiency. The vehicle has faster pickup and longer range. It is being launched mainly targeting youngsters who will find this model very appealing,” said Rohit Vadera, co-founder and CEO, Pure EV.

He said that the company is targeting sales of 10,000 units of this model in the first year alone. “The new model will be available first in Hyderabad and will be available pan India from our outlets pan India from mid of December 2020,” he said. The company has established a 10,000 sq.ft.-R&D facility and in-house battery manufacturing facility based out of IIT Hyderabad campus where the company’s researchers work on core areas of battery thermal management system for development of long-range and high-performance Lithium batteries.

