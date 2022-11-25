Pravaig Defy electric SUV launched in India: Priced at Rs 39.50 lakh

The new Pravaig Defy electric SUV has been launched in India at Rs 39.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to offer a driving range of more than 500 km per charge.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up Pravaig has introduced its first electric car in the Indian market. The all-new Pravaig Defy electric SUV has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 39.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open and the company says that deliveries will begin in April 2023.

Pravaig Defy: Range and performance

The new Pravaig Defy electric SUV gets a 90.9 kWh battery pack and it gets a double electric motor set-up. This electric SUV develops 402 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and offer a top speed of 210 kmph. According to Pravaig, the Defy electric SUV can be fast-charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Priced at Rs 4.22 crore

Pravaig Defy: Design and features

In terms of design, the Pravaig Defy looks quite radical and is unlike any other EV currently on sale in India. While it does resemble some Range Rover cars and the Pravaig Extinction Mk1 concept sedan, the overall design is quite sharp and it gets all-LED lighting. The Pravaig Defy features a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 5G connectivity, digital instrument cluster, OTA updates, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Pravaig Defy: Price and rivals

The all-new Pravaig Defy electric SUV has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 39.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are open online on the company’s official website for a token amount of Rs 51,000. It will take on the likes of the BYD Atto 3, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Watch Video | Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic Review:

Commenting on the launch, Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig, said, “Pravaig is the only company focused on the Right of Repair, Upgradability, and Data protection. An unmet need of users in Europe and the USA. We believe that DEFY Technology represents the future direction of all EV technologies. DEFY makes this technology available for the first time to a broad audience – at a price unavailable from any other manufacturer.”

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross unveiled in India: Bookings open

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.