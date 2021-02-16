Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Omega Seiki Mobility states that the new Rage+ Frost will provide pollution-free delivery of essentials, maximising productivity, economic and environmental gain. The EV runs on a zero-maintenance Li-ion battery.

By:February 16, 2021 3:09 PM
Rage plus frost electric three wheeler refrigeration

Omega Seiki Mobility recently unveiled Rage+ Frost, an electric three with a refrigerated carriage purposely designed for pharmaceuticals and food delivery. The company also aims to assist in the COVID-19 vaccine drive by providing vehicles for last-mile delivery. The battery-powered vehicle can store vaccines for 72 hours in a stationary state at a temperature as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

The company states that the new Rage+ Frost will provide pollution-free delivery of essentials, maximising productivity, economic and environmental gain. The EV runs on a zero-maintenance Li-ion battery with a swappable option in the respective product.

The pilot’s cabin supports a roll cage structure for improved driver safety. Omega claims that the vehicle offers a low cost of running at Rs 0.5/km and also features a regenerative braking system. The vehicle offers a top speed of 50 km/h and a loading capacity of 960 GVW. The refrigerated carriage ensures a 1340 watt cooling capacity at 0 degrees Celsius.

Also read: Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine truck: BharatBenz BSafe Express features explained

The OSM was working hard to develop a product, which will help to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine. The introduction of Electric three-wheelers on the electrification front will be a great initiative to resolve the problem of last-mile delivery. This is an important step for the growth of our company as well, Uday Narang, Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

Last-mile in India is always the most challenging task and this will be accomplished by our Rage+ Frost. The system has been designed to run on battery for 72 hours. It can maintain 0 to 20 degrees, once charged for 3 days. This is in line with our vision of making vaccines available to all, at doorsteps. We also have tied up with B Medical a pioneer in PCM refrigeration box technology from Europe for storage in small boxes. These can be cooled to as low as -70degree. These combined with Rage+ Frost provide a complete Vaccine delivery system.”, added Dr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

EESL electric vehicles clock 2 crore km in Delhi: Saved carbon emission, fuel by this much

EESL electric vehicles clock 2 crore km in Delhi: Saved carbon emission, fuel by this much

Exclusive: Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched soon; Vxi variant gets new infotainment system

Exclusive: Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched soon; Vxi variant gets new infotainment system

Alarming findings in World Bank's report on social & financial impact of road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Alarming findings in World Bank's report on social & financial impact of road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Jyoti Malhotra replaces Charles Frump as the new MD at Volvo Car India

Jyoti Malhotra replaces Charles Frump as the new MD at Volvo Car India

Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April