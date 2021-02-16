Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Omega Seiki Mobility states that the new Rage+ Frost will provide pollution-free delivery of essentials, maximising productivity, economic and environmental gain. The EV runs on a zero-maintenance Li-ion battery.

Omega Seiki Mobility recently unveiled Rage+ Frost, an electric three with a refrigerated carriage purposely designed for pharmaceuticals and food delivery. The company also aims to assist in the COVID-19 vaccine drive by providing vehicles for last-mile delivery. The battery-powered vehicle can store vaccines for 72 hours in a stationary state at a temperature as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

The company states that the new Rage+ Frost will provide pollution-free delivery of essentials, maximising productivity, economic and environmental gain. The EV runs on a zero-maintenance Li-ion battery with a swappable option in the respective product.

The pilot’s cabin supports a roll cage structure for improved driver safety. Omega claims that the vehicle offers a low cost of running at Rs 0.5/km and also features a regenerative braking system. The vehicle offers a top speed of 50 km/h and a loading capacity of 960 GVW. The refrigerated carriage ensures a 1340 watt cooling capacity at 0 degrees Celsius.

The OSM was working hard to develop a product, which will help to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine. The introduction of Electric three-wheelers on the electrification front will be a great initiative to resolve the problem of last-mile delivery. This is an important step for the growth of our company as well, Uday Narang, Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

Last-mile in India is always the most challenging task and this will be accomplished by our Rage+ Frost. The system has been designed to run on battery for 72 hours. It can maintain 0 to 20 degrees, once charged for 3 days. This is in line with our vision of making vaccines available to all, at doorsteps. We also have tied up with B Medical a pioneer in PCM refrigeration box technology from Europe for storage in small boxes. These can be cooled to as low as -70degree. These combined with Rage+ Frost provide a complete Vaccine delivery system.”, added Dr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility.

