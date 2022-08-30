Mercedes EQE Shooting Brake reportedly in works, might precede the EQE SUV

The rumoured EQE wagon would seemingly slot in between the 2023 EQE sedan and the upcoming EQE SUV.

According to a recent report from German publication Auto Bild, Mercedes is reportedly working on a streamlined wagon variant of the EQE – the EQE Shooting Brake. The rumoured EQE wagon would seemingly slot in between the 2023 EQE sedan and the upcoming EQE SUV.



The upcoming all-electric 2023 Mercedes sedan, the EQE, a shorter, distinctive version of its 2022 EQS offering, boasts a range of features while being equipped with the latest technologies. However, on the cosmetic front, the car, we can say, has faced a barrage of criticism. Nevertheless, from the aerodynamics perspective, the car represents a strong case with a drag coefficient of just 0.22.

Aesthetics-wise, the EQE has been under scrutiny for its bubbly silhouette. The EQE, definitely, isn’t a car that’ll leave a dent on the German manufacturer’s legacy, but for sure, its underwhelming design can be a matter of debate as comparisons with other market rivals such as Audi e-tron GT, Tesla Model S, and Porsche Taycan have emerged.

With no official confirmation from the Stuttgart-headquartered manufacturer, the reported EQE wagon has left the Mercedes faithfuls toing and froing.

While the EQE Shooting Brake remains nothing more than a rumour for now, the company, meanwhile, has confirmed the EQE SUV, which is set to debut on October 16.

The EQE sedan, on the other hand, is set to launch in the US later this year. The RWD EQE 350+ churns out 284 bhp with a WLTP-certified range of 659 kilometres. Meanwhile, the AWD EQE 500 makes 396 bhp which can go 0-96 kmph in 4.5-5 seconds (The range of the car is yet to be revealed for the EQE 500 version).

Furthermore, the EQE will get two AMG versions – the 469 bhp EQE 43 and the 668 bhp EQE 53. The latter can clock 0-96 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and is expected to be the only AMG EQE to be offered in the North American market.