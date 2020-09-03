Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

In this survey conducted by Castrol, a range of 401km per charge, less than 35 minutes of charging time as well as lower maintenance costs were found to be the key challenges for EV adoption in India

Image of MG ZS EV used for representation

We all are gradually moving towards EVs. The sheer number of new EV makers sprouting everywhere in the country on a daily basis is encouraging to see. However, mass EV adoption is sometime away. There are reasons. One could be about the reliability or the general charging infrastructure (or the lack of it) in India. In a recent survey conducted by Castrol, conducted on customers, fleet owners as well as auto industry leaders, the factors that affect the very purchase of an EV have been revealed. This survey last a month and was conducted in December last year. One of the main talking points is that in the Indian market, customers are ready to purchase an electric vehicle as early as 2022. Those who buy cars in bulk (fleet owners), around 40 per cent of them, said that they will want a competitor to make the first move. In short, wait and watch approach.

The biggest concern when buying an EV is about the price of the car/bike. Many of the respondents are of the opinion that an EV purchase is beyond their means right now. While globally customers will want an EV to be available at as low as Rs 27 lakh, in India it is far lower – Rs 23 lakh. This is the price point where the Kona EV starts and one can perhaps get the MG ZS EV too on-road. More than 83 per cent of the people Castrol asked, said that they were skeptical about the maintenance of EVs. In fact, EVs require far less maintenance than regular cars or bikes. This is because of the sheer lower number of moving parts.

We don’t like to usually wait. Be it at a bus depot or even for our favourite food being delivered. Similarly EV buyers will want a lower charging time – 35 minutes. While this number is higher than what citizens from around the world want – 31 minutes – it is still a deterrent. No mass market EV currently charges in that timeframe. Also, 72 per cent of the respondents believe that an EV should charge in the same time as much as it takes to fuel a car or bike. A range of 401km is what customers expect from their EV on a single charge. Globally though people want around 469km/charge. 64 per cent of the Indian people who were asked this question said that they will easily buy an electric vehicle if the range anxiety is taken care off, says Castrol.

As a reader, do you think these points are valid and how soon will you adopt an electric vehicle?

