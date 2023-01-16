Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India; Price starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh

The Mahindra XUV400 (Rs.15.99-18.99 lakh) goes against the Tata Nexon EV priced between Rs 14.99 lakh-19.84 lakh.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched the XUV400 electric SUV at a starting and introductory price of Rs. 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom India. The prices go up to Rs. 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom for the high-capacity XUV400 EV. The introductory prices are applicable for the first 5,000 units for each variant. Bookings for the XUV400 are set to begin from January 26 and deliveries are promised to commence from March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during the Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC.

Variant Battery size MIDC Range Charger option Price (Rs.) XUV400 EC 34.5 kWh 375 kms 3.3 kw 15.99 lakh XUV400 EC 34.5 kWh 375 kms 7.2 kw 16.49 lakh XUV400 EL 39.4 kWh 456 kms 7.2kw 18.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 EV launched: Variants and battery

The Mahindra XUV400 is offered in two variants and two battery pack options – a 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh. Both batteries power the front axle-mounted electric motor that churns 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. Mahindra has claimed that the SUV can sprint 0-100kmph in just 8.3 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 150kmph. The electric SUV gets 3 drive modes – Fun, Fast and Fearless.

The XUV400 using a 34.5kWh battery pack claims a range of 375km, while the bigger 39.4kWh unit claims a range of 456km on a single charge as per the Indian driving cycle (MIDC). According to Mahindra, the SUV takes less than 50 mins to charge from 0-80%using a 50kW DC fast charger. Using a 7.2kW charger, the SUV juices up 0-100% in 6 hours 30 minutes or with a 3.3kW AC charger in 13 hours.

Mahindra XUV400 EV launched: Features

The feature list on the Mahindra XUV400 includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen with connected car technology, Mahindra’s AdrenoX software, and a single-pane sunroof among other features. For safety, it gets up to six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, an IP67 rating for the battery pack and ISOFIX anchorages.

Mahindra XUV400 EV launched: Rivals

The XUV400 goes against the Tata Nexon EV priced between Rs 14.99 lakh-19.84 lakh. It also rivals the MG ZS EV priced between Rs 22.98 lakh-26.90 lakh.