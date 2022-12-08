Positioned in the premium segment and claimed to be equipped with the latest safety technology, the Lucid Air stood its ground alongside the Tesla Model S (also a 5-star safety-rated car).

The European new car assessment program has awarded Lucid’s ‘Air’ a 5-star rating in its latest and final group of cars for 2022. Out of a total of 14 cars tested in this batch, only 3 did not achieve the consumer safety organisation’s maximum five-star safety rating. Out of the tested cars, three were from a Chinese manufacturer, superminis, family cars, off-roaders, MPVs, pick-ups and four premium vehicles including the Lucid Air.

Lucid is one of many new brands tested by Euro NCAP in 2022 and it brings its ‘Air’electric car model to Europe, now with an impressive 5-star safety rating. Positioned in the premium segment and claimed to be equipped with the latest safety technology, the Lucid Air stood its ground alongside the Tesla Model S (also a 5-star safety-rated car) and other high-end vehicles such as the Lexus RX and Land Rover Discovery Sport, both large off-roaders, and the smaller Mercedes-Benz GLC, safety ratings for which are all published the same day.

As per Euro NCAPs report, the passenger compartment of the Lucid Air remained stable in the frontal offset test where dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger.

Analysis of the deceleration of the impact trolley during the test, and analysis of the deformable barrier after the test, revealed that the car would be an aggressive impact partner in a frontal collision, and the score was penalised accordingly.

In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection of all critical body regions was good or adequate for both the driver and rear passenger. In both the side barrier impact and the more severe side pole test, protection of all critical body areas was good and the Air scored maximum points in this part of the assessment.