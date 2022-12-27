Kia EV9 concept teased; India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Kia is yet to reveal the official output figures but the EV9 is expected to offer a range of more than 500kms on a single charge.

Kia India has dropped the first teaser about what it’s bringing to the Auto Expo 2023! The brand has shared a glimpse of the EV9 electric concept SUV via a small teaser video on its social media handle revealing just a part of Kia’s iconic ‘tiger nose’ grille but with a new interpretation. The Kia EV9 electric concept was first showcased at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor Show and is likely to hit production globally by the end of 2023.

The EV9 electric SUV will be Kia’s flagship electric vehicle in India.

Kia EV9 concept: Dimensions and design

The Kia EV9 concept is 4,929mm long, 2,055mm wide and stands 1,790mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,100mm and shares the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the Kia EV6 sold in India.

The Kia EV9 sports individual LED light modules and a Z-shaped headlamp cluster. As per the teaser video, it seems to have a boxy and upright stance with sharp lines, flat surfaces and a large glasshouse. The rear looks edgy with vertical LED tail lamps.

Kia EV9 concept: Battery and powertrain

The Kia EV9 concept will likely be showcased with a 77.4kWh battery pack, which is the larger of the two battery packs available with its sibling the EV6. Kia is yet to reveal the official output figures but the EV9 is expected to offer a range of more than 500kms on a single charge.

Its E-GMP platform has an 800V electrical architecture that enables rapid charging at rates of up to 350kW and will take around 20 minutes to fast charge the battery from 10-80%.