Iveco eDaily bags Guinness World Records for Heaviest weight towed by an electric van

A standard all-electric Iveco eDaily 3.5 tonne van has claimed the official Guinness World Records title for the ‘Heaviest weight towed by an electric van’.

The Iveco eDaily comes with 3.5 tonne of towing capacity and strong truck-based chassis. The electric van provides upto 15 kW of power, 400km claimed range and takes just 30 minutes to provide 100km range.

To prove its mettle, the Iveco eDaily towed an incredible 153.58 tonnes, in fact, this achievement the company claims surpasses records set by all-wheel drive electric cars, an impressive feat delivered by the eDaily’s 140kW rear-wheel drive drivetrain with 400Nm of torque.

On 20th June 2023 the record-breaking eDaily was hitched to the enormous Iveco X-Way Strator truck, built for Iveco customer Essex haulage company G&B Finch. This machine was specially engineered to cope with moving large-scale loads of up to 150 tonnes.

The truck’s trailer was laden with a huge Collard Group earthmover weighing in excess of 50 tonnes, with an additional 7 tonnes of ballast being added for good measure. A fully-loaded Iveco X-Way 8×4 tipper truck was then attached to the Strator’s trailer before an all-terrain airport fire truck completed the 153-tonne road train. A specialised towbar designed by Mike Parker Design meeting record criteria insured this vast weight was secured to the eDaily.

Once it started moving the eDaily made steady progress down the stipulated 100-feet of runway and crossed the finish line in front of the Guinness World Records invigilators to claim its impressive accolade. The van’s ‘hi-power’ mode – fitted to every eDaily as standard – was utilised on the run which provides bursts of additional power in demanding towing conditions for the all-electric van.

Blackbushe Airport in Surrey was selected as the record attempt location as its additional runways, surface and gradient met the strict Guinness World Records criteria. All towed vehicles were weighed using precision weigh pads supplied by Micro Weighing Solutions as part of the official Guinness regulations.

Mike Cutts, Light Business-line Director, Iveco UK said: “The Iveco eDaily has made history with this impressive record, reinforcing the strength, durability, and extensive capabilities of the eDaily. With an initial target of 130 tonnes, the eDaily far surpassed record requirements.”