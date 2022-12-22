scorecardresearch

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Price, range, features compared

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: The EV6 claims the highest range of 708kms.

Written by Arushi Rawat
Hyundai Motor has revealed the Ioniq 5 in India and plans to reveal the prices at the Auto Expo 2023 officially. The Ioniq 5 marks Hyundai’s second electric vehicle for the Indian market after the Kona EV. Bookings have begun for the same at a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Let’s take a look at how it weighs with the competition, the Kia EV6 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Price

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

While the prices are yet to be officially revealed for the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it is expected to be around Rs. 50 lakhs, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Ioniq 5Kia EV6Volvo XC40 Recharge
PriceExpected price Rs. 50 lakh Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).56.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Charging time

Hyundai Ioniq 5Kia EV6Kia EV6Volvo XC40 Recharge
PowertrainSingle Motor, RWDSingle Motor, RWDDual Motor, AWDDual Motor, AWD
Battery Capacity72.6kWh77.4kWh77.4kWh78kWh
Power/ Torque214bhp/350Nm226bhp/350Nm320bhp/605Nm402bhp/660Nm
Claimed Range631km (ARAI)Up to 708km (ARAI)Up to 708km (ARAI)418 (WLTP)
Charging Time6 hours 55 mins(11kW)7 hr 20 mins (7.2 kW)7 hr 20 mins (7.2 kW)8-10 hrs (11kW)
50kW Charging57 mins1 hr 13 mins1 hr 13 mins2 hours

The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 will get the larger 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that claims to offer a range of 631 km in full charge (ARAI-certified). Using a 350 kW DC charger, the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10-80% in 18 minutes. On the other hand, the Kia EV 6 is offered with a choice of two motors as well as an all-wheel-drive option. Even the Volvo XC40 Recharge gets an all-wheel drive system whereas the Ioniq only gets an RWD. However, it’s the Kia EV6 that claims the highest range at 708 km.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Dimensions and design

All three electric cars have a different and distinct design language as the XC40 Recharge is an SUV, the EV6 is a sleek sedan and the Ioniq 5 is an edgy crossover. On paper, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the most spacious with the biggest wheelbase at 3,000mm

Hyundai Ioniq 5Kia EV6Volvo XC40 Recharge
Length4,635mm4,695mm4,440mm
Width1,890mm1,890mm1,863mm
Height1,625mm1,570mm1,652mm
Wheelbase3,000mm2,900mm2,702mm
