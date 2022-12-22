Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: The EV6 claims the highest range of 708kms.

Hyundai Motor has revealed the Ioniq 5 in India and plans to reveal the prices at the Auto Expo 2023 officially. The Ioniq 5 marks Hyundai’s second electric vehicle for the Indian market after the Kona EV. Bookings have begun for the same at a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Let’s take a look at how it weighs with the competition, the Kia EV6 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Price

While the prices are yet to be officially revealed for the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it is expected to be around Rs. 50 lakhs, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Volvo XC40 Recharge Price Expected price Rs. 50 lakh Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Charging time

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Kia EV6 Volvo XC40 Recharge Powertrain Single Motor, RWD Single Motor, RWD Dual Motor, AWD Dual Motor, AWD Battery Capacity 72.6kWh 77.4kWh 77.4kWh 78kWh Power/ Torque 214bhp/350Nm 226bhp/350Nm 320bhp/605Nm 402bhp/660Nm Claimed Range 631km (ARAI) Up to 708km (ARAI) Up to 708km (ARAI) 418 (WLTP) Charging Time 6 hours 55 mins(11kW) 7 hr 20 mins (7.2 kW) 7 hr 20 mins (7.2 kW) 8-10 hrs (11kW) 50kW Charging 57 mins 1 hr 13 mins 1 hr 13 mins 2 hours

The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 will get the larger 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that claims to offer a range of 631 km in full charge (ARAI-certified). Using a 350 kW DC charger, the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10-80% in 18 minutes. On the other hand, the Kia EV 6 is offered with a choice of two motors as well as an all-wheel-drive option. Even the Volvo XC40 Recharge gets an all-wheel drive system whereas the Ioniq only gets an RWD. However, it’s the Kia EV6 that claims the highest range at 708 km.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Dimensions and design

All three electric cars have a different and distinct design language as the XC40 Recharge is an SUV, the EV6 is a sleek sedan and the Ioniq 5 is an edgy crossover. On paper, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the most spacious with the biggest wheelbase at 3,000mm