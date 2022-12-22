Hyundai Motor has revealed the Ioniq 5 in India and plans to reveal the prices at the Auto Expo 2023 officially. The Ioniq 5 marks Hyundai’s second electric vehicle for the Indian market after the Kona EV. Bookings have begun for the same at a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Let’s take a look at how it weighs with the competition, the Kia EV6 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Price
While the prices are yet to be officially revealed for the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it is expected to be around Rs. 50 lakhs, ex-showroom.
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Kia EV6
|Volvo XC40 Recharge
|Price
|Expected price Rs. 50 lakh
|Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
|56.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Charging time
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Kia EV6
|Volvo XC40 Recharge
|Powertrain
|Single Motor, RWD
|Single Motor, RWD
|Dual Motor, AWD
|Dual Motor, AWD
|Battery Capacity
|72.6kWh
|77.4kWh
|77.4kWh
|78kWh
|Power/ Torque
|214bhp/350Nm
|226bhp/350Nm
|320bhp/605Nm
|402bhp/660Nm
|Claimed Range
|631km (ARAI)
|Up to 708km (ARAI)
|Up to 708km (ARAI)
|418 (WLTP)
|Charging Time
|6 hours 55 mins(11kW)
|7 hr 20 mins (7.2 kW)
|7 hr 20 mins (7.2 kW)
|8-10 hrs (11kW)
|50kW Charging
|57 mins
|1 hr 13 mins
|1 hr 13 mins
|2 hours
The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 will get the larger 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that claims to offer a range of 631 km in full charge (ARAI-certified). Using a 350 kW DC charger, the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10-80% in 18 minutes. On the other hand, the Kia EV 6 is offered with a choice of two motors as well as an all-wheel-drive option. Even the Volvo XC40 Recharge gets an all-wheel drive system whereas the Ioniq only gets an RWD. However, it’s the Kia EV6 that claims the highest range at 708 km.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Dimensions and design
All three electric cars have a different and distinct design language as the XC40 Recharge is an SUV, the EV6 is a sleek sedan and the Ioniq 5 is an edgy crossover. On paper, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the most spacious with the biggest wheelbase at 3,000mm
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Kia EV6
|Volvo XC40 Recharge
|Length
|4,635mm
|4,695mm
|4,440mm
|Width
|1,890mm
|1,890mm
|1,863mm
|Height
|1,625mm
|1,570mm
|1,652mm
|Wheelbase
|3,000mm
|2,900mm
|2,702mm