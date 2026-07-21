American football player Ryan Clark, who joined ESPN as an NFL analyst after retiring from the National Football League, is believed to have been laid off by the leading sports news outlet on Monday (US time). The ex-NFL standout was in the middle of an “NFL Live” show on ESPN when he was informed of the company’s cost-cutting decision in advance, as wider company layoffs at parent company Disney are set to impact other employees on Tuesday, according to reports by The Athletic (The New York Times) and Outkick (Fox News).

Sources briefed on the big changes potentially coming ahead told NYT’s sports division that Clark’s role at ESPN had been in hot water since after February’s Super Bowl. ESPN insiders further shared with The Athletic that Clark’s expected departure will be included in the forthcoming layoff announcement, which could be slated for Tuesday. They also claimed that Clark was told about the move mid-show on Monday due to media inquiries into his exit and concerns that the news would leak out before he was informed.

NFL Live analyst Ryan Clark has been laid off, claims report

According to OutKick and The Athletic, Ryan didn’t finish the “NFL Live” program after the ouster’s news was broken to him. The 46-year-old, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, has been with ESPN for more than 11 years. As per OutKick’s report, the NFL analyst is one of the highest-paid on-air figures to be included in the network’s latest round of job cuts. He is said to have been cashing in on a $2 million a year paycheck.

Old videos of Clark’s previous NFL assessments and on-air interactions with fellow sports analysts have since been flooding social media. American football enthusiasts are pin-pointing certain conversations from the past while speculating what could have fuelled the on-air layoff.

Social media users further broke down what they witnessed during Monday’s “NFL Live” program. An X user particularly pointed out that other ESPN personalities joining Clark on the show displayed gloomy expressions, while noting that the former American footballer was “last seen on NFL Live… at the 35:52 mark.” They also observed that the network “immediately (went) into a commercial break” after that.

The last time Ryan Clark was seen on NFL Live

was at the 35:32 mark & they went immediately

into a commercial break. pic.twitter.com/xJobQq9mEd — Cayla F1 (@CaylaMonacoF1) July 21, 2026

Ryan Clark’s previous controversies

Although the former NFL standout was slated to be a significant participant in ESPN’s Super Bowl LXI coverage next year, a first for the network, The Athletic report stated, “ESPN executives soured on Clark because of issues with some of his choices.”

This includes an on-and-off-air incident shared between him and colleague Peter Schrager, which involved the latter defending Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s performance after the team suffered a loss. Meanwhile, Clark countered him, declaring, “That’s the non-player in you.”

Offering other perspectives, Schrager urged Clark not to demean him during a “Get Up” broadcast in September 2025. However, the ex-NFL star only continued to shush his colleague, saying, “Peter, what I need for you to do is not get mad and let me finish.”

Hours later, Clark tweeted an apology that read: “Today, I had an interaction with my colleague (Schrager) both on and off the air that I regret.”

In addition to the supposedly heated exchange with Peter Schrager, Clark became the centre of controversial headlines due to his criticism of Robert Griffin II following his marriage to a White woman.

Clark, who has his own podcast called “The Pivot,” has appeared as a regular on shows, including “First Take,” “Get Up,” and “NFL Live.” Having originally joined ESPN as a broadcasting role after his NFL career ended in 2014, the ex-footballer’s most recent deal with the network came in 2024, the outcome of prolonged and public negotiations.

apparently this factored into the Ryan Clark firing



Clark: "That’s the non-player in you"



Schrager: "Don’t belittle me like that, I can come & say as 3 ex-players are saying one thing & give an alternative perspective”



Clark: “What I need for you to do is not get mad & let me… https://t.co/P4vxNbf0lA pic.twitter.com/NDJib96324 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 21, 2026

Wider Disney job cuts were announced in February

Merely months ago, the sports network’s parent company sparked uproar when Walt Disney’s new chief executive, Josh D’Amaro, signalled forthcoming company-wide layoffs in an email to employees. According to a February Reuters report, about 1,000 positions were slated to be eliminated.

Relaying the heartbreaking news to employees in an email viewed by Reuters, the Disney CEO wrote at the time, “Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney.”

He added, “Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow’s needs. As a result, we will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company and have begun notifying impacted employees.”

Cut to this week, The Athletic reported, ESPN and its sister platform, NFL Network, are poised to be included in those layoffs, which could be announced on Tuesday,

Before this year’s layoff memo shook Disney employees, the entertainment giant had plans to slash 7,000 jobs in 2023 to save $5.5 billion in costs.

Our story is being updated: Clark was on NFL Live today, but was told during the program that he was being let go, according to sources.



He did not finish the program. ESPN was expected to inform him tomorrow morning when it is anticipated the network inform more employees of… https://t.co/q7x02iLU3z — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 20, 2026

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