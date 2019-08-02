EXCLUSIVE! Revolt RV 400 electric bike launch on 28 August: Top speed, range, expected price

Revolt RV 400 has created quite a buzz in the market as one of the first all-electric motorcycles in India that also boasts of features backed by a smartphone application. In fact, the pre-bookings for the RV 400 were opened on 25th June at Rs 1000 and Revolt claims that it has already racked up over 2500 bookings. It was slated to launch in India on 7th August, however, sources close to the development have confirmed to us that the launch has been pushed ahead to 28th August.

If you're not one of the 2500 people who've booked a Revolt RV 400 already but you're thinking about it, here's an overview of what all is known about the bike already. Electric motorcycles are new to most of us, so what kind of performance can you expect from one? A simple way to explain what the RV 400 will feel like to ride is that it'll loosely be similar to the performance of a conventional 150cc motorcycle.

Revolt Intellicorp imported the electric motor and battery pack for the RV 400 but the Battery Management System and ECU were developed in-house. The motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156 km between charges and a claimed top speed of 85 km/h.

Revolt RV 400 has been equipped with a 4G sim card to allow connectivity on the go. The rider is required to download a smartphone app which communicates details like battery health and perform functions like remote starting.

The manufacturer has also said that it is working on battery swapping stations in seven cities, to begin with. The RV 400 features a swappable battery which is supported by the smartphone app which can locate the nearest battery swapping station. A user can either scan a QR code at a station to gain access to a battery and swap it or they can order one at home using the app.

Another intriguing feature aboard the Revolt RV 400 is that the user can choose from four different exhaust sounds that have been added artificially to make it sound like a conventional motorcycle. It is available in two colour options - Red and Black. Expect a price tag of about Rs 1 lakh. We will be test riding the RV 400 next week. Watch this space for all details and review.