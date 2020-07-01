Exclusive! Hero Electric’s AE-47 bike India launch delayed: New timeline, reasons explained

The upcoming Hero Electric AE-47 all-electric bike will come with 4000W motor and will have a top speed of 85kmph. Moreover, the bike will come with a lightweight portable lithium-ion battery rated at 48V/3.5 kWh that can be charged in 4 hours. Here is when to expect it in India now.

By:Updated: Jul 01, 2020 6:13 PM

The Covid-9 crisis has put a lot of launches on hold and delayed many too. During our recent interaction with Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, we came to know that the launch of the brand’s first-ever electric motorcycle has also got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. On asking if the launch plans for the upcoming Hero Electric AE-47 have got delayed, Gill agreed that the launch has been postponed. He said that the company is currently in line with the requirements of the nation and is hugely accelerated to increase in localisation. He added that Hero Electric was already doing a lot of localisation and when the nation demands to be ‘Atmanirbhar’, the brand’s first objective during the Covid times has been to become 100% localized as per the definition of the Government of India.

That said, Hero Electric’s efforts today are in that direction and the company claims that within this year, the products by the company will be 100% localised, except things which cannot be made in India like battery cells. Gill also says that because of this, certain other developments have been lightly pushed ahead including its high-speed products, from three to six months to be precise. Hero Electric will first be localising all its existing products and then will start accelerating the development of new products.

Talking about the near future product plans, Sohinder Gill told us that instead of three products, the company will now be launching two products by the end of this year due to the recent change in its strategies, all thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of the two products, one will be launched in December while the other will arrive around February-March 2021. Gill said that one of these products would be the AE-47 electric bike but also gave hints that given the current situation, the launch of the electric bike could be pushed to next year. He added that even in such a case, the company will be launching two products in the market this year. That said, one can now expect the Hero Electric AE-47 electric bike India launch by the end of this fiscal.

Now, a quick revision as to what all the Hero Electric AE-47 all-electric motorcycle has on offer. The Revolt RV400 challenger will come with 4000W motor and will have a top speed of 85kmph. Moreover, the bike will be equipped with a lightweight portable lithium-ion battery rated at 48V/3.5 kWh that can be charged in 4 hours. Talking of range, the Hero Electric AE-47 will have an impressive range of 160 km in Eco mode and 85 km in Power mode. In terms of features, the bike will come with a 290 mm front disc brake, cruise control, all-digital instrument cluster, keyless ignition, mobile charger, walk assist and reverse mode as well. Moreover, the AE-47 will be supported by a mobile app featuring GPS, GPRS, Realtime tracking and Geofencing.

