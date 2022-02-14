EVI Technologies installs 380 EV chargers in 17 Indian cities: Check list here

EVI Technologies has installed 380 EV chargers in 17 cities across the country. The electric vehicle chargers have been installed in cities like Delhi-NCR, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, among others.

EVI Technologies Private Limited (EVIT) has installed 380 EV chargers in 17 cities across India. EVIT was founded in June 2017 and it claims to be one of India’s fastest-growing EV charging solutions Infrastructure companies. The venture has installed EV chargers in 17 Indian cities including, Delhi-NCR, Rampur (Himachal Pradesh), Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Dantewada, Hyderabad, Thane, Madurai, Trivandrum, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Hapur, Shillong, and Sonipat.

Commenting on setting up EV chargers in 17 Indian cities, Rupesh Kumar, CEO, EVI Technologies, said, “We are thrilled to announce that we’ve successfully installed 380 EV charges in 17 cities. We are also pleased to be able to provide superior and a low-cost EV chargers pan India as we believe in 100% customer satisfaction by delivering them products and services at an affordable cost. In the coming days, we’re planning to install more EV charges in other metropolis cities across India as per the demand.”

According to EVIT, the company provides all types of electric vehicle chargers, which work through the user authentication process via a mobile app on the user/operator side once the user is verified. The EV charger and server connection are said to enhance the electric vehicle user experience with faster navigation to chargers, remote charging control, and booking services. The company claims that its products are designed and developed with robust power technologies, including advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) based algorithms, enabling a perfect product catered to the market.

EVIT charging process includes the central server, mobile app, and charger, at the site with standard charging protocols. The company claims that it is delivering advanced products and services at an affordable cost, striving to become an entity in technology-based EV solutions. EVI Technologies is also planning to set up charging and battery swapping stations in different cities of India for electric two and three-wheelers by FY22-23.

