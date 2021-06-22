Electric bike with wireless charging: College students develop prototype with 100 km range

According to India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Research report from ResearchAndMarkets.com, the Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market would reach a sales volume of 10.8 lakh units by the end of 2025

A team consisting of third and fourth-year engineering college students has introduced a prototype of an electric bike that can charge wirelessly. The students from the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department of KL College of Engineering along with a few university alumni members took the wraps off the e-bike with futuristic features including cell balancing and wireless charging.

The team developed the initial concept and prototype utilising their free access to labs and testing facilities at the KL Deemed University with mentorship from experts and senior academicians. The students have now been awarded a grant of Rs 1.4 lakh to incubate this project idea as a start-up.

The electric bike claims a range of 85 to 100 km in standard conditions in a single recharge that takes five hours. The top speed is 55 km/h. The charging technology is coupled with the programmable cell balancing feature that releases maximum battery potential for a long-lasting charge, the team states.

The team retrofitted an existing bike and modified it into a prototype for e-bikes with wireless charging. The team carried out several variations in the design of the bike which include incorporating the BLDC motor (Brushless DC electric motor) to gear modules through the controller.

Among other team members who were part of the project were Charan Sai Tiruvuri, A Sandeep, Kireeti Polasi, S Lokesh Babu, V Sai Praveen, students from B.Tech EEE 2017 Batch, and K Yashwanth Sai who is an alumnus of the EEE Department.

According to India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Research report from ResearchAndMarkets.com, the Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market would reach a sales volume of 10.8 lakh units by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 57.9% between 2020 and 2025.

In terms of retail sales value, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 63.9% from 2020 to 2025 and attain revenues of more than $1.0 billion in 2025. A key factor fueling the growth of the market is the provision of lucrative financial incentives and subsidies on electric vehicles by the government.

