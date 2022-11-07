EICMA 2022: Urbet to present new electric motorcycles

Urbet will also add a new electric maxi scooter to its EV range for customers looking for a scooter with better performance and bigger dimensions.

Urbet Electric Motors will be presenting its flagship model, the Lora S electric motorcycle at EICMA 2022 scheduled for November 8-13 in Milan. The electric motorcycle claims a range of 360 kms and maximum power of 24bhp with the help of its 15.1 kWh battery. The brand will also reveal a new electric maxi scooter called Gran Via at the international event.

Currently, the Marbella-based company, Urbet, is doing business in Spain, Germany, United Arab Emirates and in Portugal. The Urbet Lora S electric motorcycle gets a naked design with neo-retro lines.

Through EICMA 2022, Urbet Electric Motors aims to not only restrict itself to markets where it has an official presence but also claims to deliver any model to any country within Europe with personalised attention.

The Urbet Ego electric moped.

In Spain, the Urbet EV range starts at Rs.1.79 lakh (2200 euros) for its most economical offering called ‘Raizor’. Raizor is a moped based on the concept of a flat-floor urban scooter. The brand also has a second electric moped called Ego. It also has a 125cc equivalent called Gairo that claims upto 160 kms in its dual battery version and is touted as one of the most affordable electric bikes in Europe.

The Urbet Gairo electric maxi scooter

Urbet will also add a new electric maxi scooter to its EV range for customers looking for a scooter with better performance and bigger dimensions. It claims to reach a maximum speed of 120kmph using a central electric motor with 26bhp of maximum power