Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV: All details compared 

Prices for the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback will be revealed in a couple of days.

Citroen has all the spotlight and can give Tata serious competition with the eC3 electric hatchback. In a country obsessed with affordable EVs, the eC3 can set the ball rolling if priced right. While we gear up to drive the mini EV soon and Citroen decides on the price list, let’s bring out all the details.

Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago: Battery and power

The Citroen eC3 with its larger battery pack claims 5kms more than the Tiago EV. However, the latter offers more power and torque.

Let’s get straight to business. The Citroen C3 gets a 29.2kWh battery pack that comes with a 3.3kW onboard AC charger capable of CCS2 fast charging. The eC3 also gets a front-axle-mounted electric motor that belts out 57hp and 143Nm of peak torque. The top speed is limited to 107 kmph and the eC3 has an ARAI-certified range of 320km. It gets two driving modes – Eco and Standard – and also gets regenerative braking.

A sprint of 0-60kph is claimed at 6.8 seconds for the eC3 whereas the Tiago EV claims to do the same in 5.7 seconds using its larger 24kW battery and in 6.2 seconds using the smaller 19.2kWh battery.

The Tiago EV gets two lithium-ion battery pack options – 19.2kWh and 24kWh that claim MIDC range of 250km and 315 kms respectively.

The Tiago EV uses the brand’s Ziptron high-voltage architecture that uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor churning 74hp and 114Nm using the bigger 24kWh battery, while the smaller 19.2kWh trims belt out 61hp and 110Nm.

Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago: Who charges faster?

The Citroen eC3 can juice up from 10-80% in 57 minutes using a DC Fast Charger whereas on a home charger, the battery claims to take 10.5 hours to go 10-100%

Tata also offers fast charging with the Tiago EV and the electric hatchback also claims to charge 10-80% in 57 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger.

The standard 3.3kW home charger juices up the smaller 19.2kWh battery in 5 hours from 10-100% in 5 hours 5 minutes and in 6 hours 20 minutes for the 24kWh battery. Using the 7.2kW AC fast charger, time is reduced to 2 hour 35 minutes for the smaller battery and 3 hours 35 minutes for the bigger battery.

Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago: It’s all about the features

The Tata Tiago EV gets a smaller 7-inch infotainment system.

The Citroen eC3 gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as voice commands with Siri and Google Assistant. It also gets connected car tech with MyCitroen Connect app with 35 features such as one can check the car’s charging status, and its location and navigating to the nearest charging station. For safety, it gets dual airbags and ABS with EBD.

The Tiago EV sports a 7-inch infotainment display that is paired with both Android Auto and Apple Carplay along with an 8-speaker Haman music system. It also gets connected car tech, climate control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers along with multi-mode regenerative braking. It also gets dual airbags in higher variants.However, it is to be noted that this one is based on the 4-star rated Global NCAP-rated Tiago platform, so it is one of the safest out there.

Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV: Price

The Tiago EV is priced between Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs.11.79 lakh and the eC3 is expected to be priced between Rs. 10-12 lakh, ex-showroom. If priced aggressively, India could have two electric hatchbacks under Rs. 10 lakh. Fingers crossed!