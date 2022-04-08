Charge Zone partners with Marriott International to deploy DC fast EV chargers at hotels

Charge Zone has partnered with Marriott International to deploy EV charging stations at hotel properties. The company aims to install 100+ fast DC charging stations across the country.

Charge Zone, a technology-driven EV charging network company, recently announced that it has partnered with Marriott International to deploy EV charging stations across all its hotel properties in India. As a part of the partnership, Charge Zone has installed its first charging unit, a Fast DC 60kW/120kW charging station with dual charging guns, at “The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake.” The company says that it will complete the installation of 100+ EV chargers in a phased manner by December 2022.

Designed to charge electric four-wheelers, these charging stations will be open to the public as well as to users of Marriott’s EV fleet. Charge Zone says that its charging stations are Rapid DC charging points with the CCS2 charging protocol that provides an 80 per cent charge in 45-60 minutes and a full charge in 90-120 minutes, depending on the EV’s battery size. These EV chargers also come with an additional facility of Type-2 AC chargers wherever needed.

Commenting on the same, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, Charge Zone said, “We constantly endeavor to partner with organizations that are actively looking to transition to cleaner forms of mobility, reduce carbon footprint and create a positive impact on the environment. Our long-term partnership with Marriott underscores our commitment to building a network of convenient and accessible charging in large metro locations as well as Tier-1 cities and is a strong indicator of the rapid adoption of EVs across the country.”

Bhaskar Gurunath, Area Director of Engineering, Marriott South Asia, added, “By partnering with Charge Zone, Marriott International is moving closer towards its goal of creating an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, in its hotels around the globe, that can be accessible by its patrons and the general public alike. Considering Marriott’s presence across the globe, we would want to play a part in reducing that anxiety by providing chargers in our properties where the road warriors can park and recharge their vehicles as well as recharge themselves while waiting for vehicle batteries to be charged.”

