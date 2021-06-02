BluSmart electric cab fleet to have 50% women drivers: First batch begins operations in Delhi

BluSmart is an asset-light model and does not require a driver-partner to own and bring the electric car on the platform.

By:Updated: Jun 02, 2021 6:17 PM

BluSmart recently announced that the first batch of its women driver-partners has begun operations in Delhi. The all-electric ride-hailing platform plans to increase the number of women driver-partners to 500 in one year’s time. The women driver-partners are currently onboarded to drive from BluSmart hub at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and will be offered an 8-hourly lease only during the daytime.

“BluSmart is known for its reliable, safe, and ultra-sanitized rides. At BluSmart, diversity and inclusion are in our DNA, and we are delighted to welcome the women driver-partners to the BluSmart family,” Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart Mobility said.

The company aims to create an earning opportunity for everybody and anybody who aims to work. It has onboarded the first set of women driver-partners to start with and are planning to take this number to 50% of its total driver-partner base, he added.

Also read: BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

The firm states that the Airport hub was chosen for women partners as they will have facilities like women restrooms, food courts etc. Moreover, the airport is safe and brightly lit – a safer space with high-level security deployment in the area. Also, it is well connected by all means of last-mile transport for the women drivers to reach the hubs and start their day.

BluSmart is an asset-light model which means it does not require a driver-partner to own and bring the electric car onto the platform, reducing financial burdens and stress.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

May 2021 Car Sales: Hyundai sees 49% slump in M-o-M sales amid covid lockdown

May 2021 Car Sales: Hyundai sees 49% slump in M-o-M sales amid covid lockdown

Classic Legends announces India expansion plans: 275 Jawa dealerships by August 2021

Classic Legends announces India expansion plans: 275 Jawa dealerships by August 2021

Maruti, Mahindra top searched brands during COVID-19: Diesel cars popular than petrol

Maruti, Mahindra top searched brands during COVID-19: Diesel cars popular than petrol

Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more