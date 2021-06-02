BluSmart electric cab fleet to have 50% women drivers: First batch begins operations in Delhi

BluSmart is an asset-light model and does not require a driver-partner to own and bring the electric car on the platform.

BluSmart recently announced that the first batch of its women driver-partners has begun operations in Delhi. The all-electric ride-hailing platform plans to increase the number of women driver-partners to 500 in one year’s time. The women driver-partners are currently onboarded to drive from BluSmart hub at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and will be offered an 8-hourly lease only during the daytime.

“BluSmart is known for its reliable, safe, and ultra-sanitized rides. At BluSmart, diversity and inclusion are in our DNA, and we are delighted to welcome the women driver-partners to the BluSmart family,” Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart Mobility said.

The company aims to create an earning opportunity for everybody and anybody who aims to work. It has onboarded the first set of women driver-partners to start with and are planning to take this number to 50% of its total driver-partner base, he added.

The firm states that the Airport hub was chosen for women partners as they will have facilities like women restrooms, food courts etc. Moreover, the airport is safe and brightly lit – a safer space with high-level security deployment in the area. Also, it is well connected by all means of last-mile transport for the women drivers to reach the hubs and start their day.

BluSmart is an asset-light model which means it does not require a driver-partner to own and bring the electric car onto the platform, reducing financial burdens and stress.

