Auto Expo 2023: Electric two-wheelers to watch out for!

Auto Expo 2023 is around the corner and despite a lot of two-wheeler brands opting out of the same this time, there are many new electric two-wheeler manufacturers bringing in cheer this winter. Let’s take a look at all the new electric 2Ws scheduled for the event!

Tork Motors

Tork Motors will reveal its “next-generation e-motorcycle at the 2023 Auto Expo which could possibly be built on a completely new platform. It can also be a more premium version of the Kratos R with more power, better battery range and faster charging options.

The company might present ‘new and improved’ design language with a few cosmetic updates.

Matter Energy

Not long ago, Matter Energy unveiled its electric motorcycle and is now expected to reveal the name and price of the same at the Auto Expo 2023. The Matter e-motorcycle gets a 4-speed gearbox and ABS and claims a range of 125-150kms on a single charge. It uses a 10.5kW motor and a 5.0 kWh liquid-cooled battery.

Ultraviolette Automotive

Currently, the most expensive electric motorcycle in the market, the Ultraviolette’s F77 will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Prices begin at Rs. 3.80 lakh and go upto Rs. 4.55 lakh. Offered in two variants – Original and Recon, these e-bikes claim a range of 207-307 kms. While the Original offers a peak power of 36.2bhp and a peak torque of 85Nm, the Recon claims to generate 38.8bhp and 95Nm of torque.

LML

Indian brand LML will reveal the Star maxi-scooter and Moonshot electric motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023.

One of India’s beloved brands, LML has announced its comeback with an all-electric twist. The Indian brand will reveal the Star maxi-scooter and Moonshot electric motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023. It is likely to display the Orion e-bike as well. The Moonshot is a pedal-assisted e-bike that gets two power modes, Surge and City and claims a top speed of 70kmph. LML has commenced the bookings for the Star e-scooter and is expected to be priced between Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

Greaves Electric Mobility

The Ampere Magnus EX

Greaves Electric will showcase a new line of Ampere electric vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023 that might include a low-speed electric two-wheeler. It is believed that the Arctic Tern, a migratory bird, is the inspiration for the EVs’ aerodynamics and design that will also have a new navigation system with an easy user interface.