Ather plans to be in 100 cities by FY23, add more safety features

Ather Energy on Tuesday said the company has built a vehicle and charging infrastructure platform from scratch and has also focused on helping develop a local supply chain.

By:July 28, 2021 8:34 AM

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy aims to be in 100 cities with a new product portfolio by FY23 and add more safety features like crash detection & SOS, tow detection, tyre pressure monitoring system and remote diagnostics. Ather Energy currently operates in 22 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mysore and Hubli.

Ather Energy, backed by the founders of Flipkart -Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Hero Motocorp and Tiger Global, has plans to install 500 charging points across the country by FY’22. The company also aims to have 80% of its energy consumption using solar energy and increase the ratio of recycled water to total water consumption by 84%.

With 142 charging points across India, Ather Grid is one of the largest fast-charging networks, for electric vehicles in the country. Over the years, Ather has witnessed its active customer community, growing from 5,000 to over 14,500 members today.

Releasing its first Impact Report, measuring its overall social, environmental, and economic impact in 2019-2020, Ather Energy on Tuesday said the company has built a vehicle and charging infrastructure platform from scratch and has also focused on helping develop a local supply chain. As a result, Ather Energy has managed to achieve 99% localisation (except cells) in the vehicle, making it a truly Make in India product, it claimed.

Tarun Mehta, co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said: “The impact of our work through our products for the EV market is clear but building a long-term impact-focused organisation is about more than a few founding product decisions. Just like financial metrics, measuring impact has to be made an institutional process, expanding far beyond just the product and covering people, planet, and policy too.”

The Impact Report is a detailed analysis of a company’s efforts that creates a change in the ecosystem around them. The impact assessment has been done by Aspire Impact, a social enterprise focused on impact leadership and impact ecosystem development.

