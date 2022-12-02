Ather Energy offers extended warranty, financing, free charging for limited time: Details

Ather Energy is offering limited-period benefits on the purchase of its Ather 450 series electric scooters. It includes an extended warranty at just Rs 1, free charging and more.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up Ather Energy has today announced its latest initiative – Ather Electric December. This month-long program will offer lucrative benefits, financing options & exchange schemes to Ather’s prospective customers for the first time ever. Ather is offering an extended battery warranty worth Rs 6,999 at just Rs 1.

With this initiative, consumers can secure their electric scooter’s batteries for an additional two years (over and above the manufacturer’s warranty of 3 years) taking the warranty period to five years. The company says that this is an introductory and limited-period offer. It will only be applicable to customers purchasing the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus in December 2022.

On the retail financing front, Ather Energy has partnered with IDFC Bank which will offer a 48-month tenure to enable consumers to own an Ather electric scooter. The company is also offering an exchange value bonus of Rs 4000 and an on-the-spot valuation in case someone wants to exchange their old scooter.

Ather is even providing free access to Ather Grid till 31st December 2023 to customers buying the 450X and 450 Plus this month. With free fast charging at Ather Grid, buyers can access charging points across the country and charge their vehicles for free. Ather Grid provides fast charging (1.5 km/min) at 700+ Ather Grid points across India.

Commenting on the campaign, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy said, “This has been a phenomenal year for us at Ather. We have taken strong steps towards going mainstream with our rapid retail expansion and we expect the trend to continue in 2023. To top off this great year, we are introducing several incentives making this month the best time to buy an Ather scooter.”

Ather recently launched its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The manufacturing facility will help the company expand its production capacity to 4,20,000 units per annum while ensuring quality. It plans to strengthen its retail operations by expanding to new markets. The company plans to expand to around 150 experience centres in 100 cities by March 2023.

