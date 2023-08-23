Here’s all you need to know about Uber Group Rides and how it helps you save taxi fare.

How many times have you haggled with the Uber driver to convince him to pick up your friends from different locations as you plan to head to a common destination? Well, now you can give your negotiation skills a rest as Uber launched the Group Rides feature, which allows you to share rides with up to 3 friends to a common destination.

Uber Group Rides: What’s the advantage?

The new feature, Group Rides, makes life easier and hassle-free as you can share a ride with friends. The catch here is that the destination has to be the same. First, choose a common stop and then send an invitation via WhatsApp to up to three friends. Once they receive this, they simply have to share their pick-up location which will automatically be added to the route. This new function also ensures that the ride is a lot more affordable as it is even split among the passengers. According to Uber, Group Rides help riders save up to 30 percent of their fare, depending on the number of friends.

Apart from making the ride easy on the pocket, Uber has also stated that the Group Rides feature will help reduce vehicle traffic by decongesting roads. Even though the feature is based on the lines of carpooling, Group Rides service ensures that the vehicle is shared among a group of friends, colleagues or relatives. Uber has further explained as the fare will be evenly divided among the riders, the driver’s earnings will not be impacted negatively, as they would continue to receive the same amount based on the route they take, in case of both an Uber Go or Uber Premier ride.

Uber Group Rides: How to book a ride?

• Click open the updated Uber app

• Choose Services on the menu bar below

• Select Group Rides

• Type and finalise the destination

• Send invitations by adding friends. A What’s App link will be sent

• Tap on the link and add your pick-up location• The additional stops will be added to the route and assigned to the driver