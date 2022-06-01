Volvo to use Epic Games tech for next-gen Human Machine Interface

The first car to contain the new graphics is the new, all-electric flagship model that Volvo Cars will reveal later this year. That model is the first of a new generation of all-electric Volvo cars as it aims to only sell pure electric cars by 2030.

In a very interesting case of car engines and game engines coming together, Volvo cars has partnered with Epic Games to bring photorealistic visualization to the interior of its upcoming electric cars. As part of the collaboration, Volvo will utilise and take inspiration from Epic’s Unreal Engine game to create high-quality graphics inside the cabin.

Epic Games is a leading interactive entertainment and software company that is best known for creating the very famous PC game called Fortnite. It has also developed Unreal Engine 5 which launched this year as a real-time 3D creation tool for both games and other industries.

Once all goes according to plan, the next generation of Volvo cars will offer impressive, high-quality graphics on those displays. Much sharper renderings, richer colors and brand new 3D animations.

Volvo Cars is the first European carmaker to use the Unreal Engine for development of the Human Machine Interface (HMI). More specifically, it will initially focus on the Driver Information Module (DIM), one of the displays inside the cabin that provide the driver with relevant information and infotainment features.

“To offer our customers the best possible user experience and contribute to a safe and personal drive, we need rich, immersive and responsive visualisation inside our cars,” said Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars. “Running Unreal Engine in our cars enables this and makes it even more enjoyable to spend time inside a Volvo.”

By coupling the Unreal Engine with the high performance computing power of the third generation Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms, the next generation of Volvo cars will set a new standard in graphics and infotainment system performance.

As a result, Volvo Cars’ next generation infotainment system will be more than twice as fast as its predecessor, while graphics generation and processing inside the cabin will be up to ten times faster.