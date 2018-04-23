Volvo S90 Ambience Concept: A three-seat saloon that connects to three senses including smell!

Volvo Cars has revealed its S90 Ambience Concept which comes with an industry-first sensory experience that synchronises visuals, sound and scent. The S90 Ambience Concept, making its public debut at the Beijing Auto Show in China, is based on Volvo’s top-of-the-line S90 Excellence three-seater executive saloon and focuses on chauffeured passengers in the rear seat. The passengers can personalise the car’s atmosphere by using the intuitive smartphone app to choose one of seven visual themes synchronised with audio and scent.

The visual element transforms the car’s ceiling according to the selected theme – including Northern Lights, Scandinavian Forest, Swan Lake, Archipelago and Rain – each providing a different mood scaling from relaxing to invigorating. There is also a Nocturnal theme for resting, while Freedom gives a boost of fresh and uplifting energy.

The synchronised audio plays through the car’s Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, which includes small tweeters in the headrest for an immersive sound experience.

Each theme is matched with one of four bespoke scents, created by Byredo, which deploys simultaneously from a portal in the centre console.

While the S90 Ambience is launching as a concept, Volvo Cars has the ambition to make it available in S90 Excellence production cars, to enhance its Excellence offer, especially in China.

In 2017, Volvo sold more than 100,000 cars in China for the first time, which made a significant contribution to the company’s fourth consecutive year of record sales and growth. China is Volvo Cars’ largest single market and the company’s biggest marketplace for the S90 saloon.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“The Ambience Concept redefines luxury by taking it beyond material choices, creating a car that connects with your senses,” said Robin Page, Senior Vice President Design at Volvo Cars. “The design explores how people feel inside the car and enables them to influence their own mood and well-being.”