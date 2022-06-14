The all-new Volkswagen Virtus received over 4,000 bookings even before its launch. This German mid-size sedan has been priced from Rs 11.21 lakh to Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen India recently launched its all-new mid-size sedan, Virtus, in the country. On the sidelines of the event, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, confirmed to Express Drives that the Virtus received over 4,000 bookings even before its launch. The all-new Volkswagen Virtus has been priced from Rs 11.21 lakh to Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom.

Moreover, thanks to the newly launched Virtus, Volkswagen India is now eyeing a significant rise in its market share in the mid-size sedan segment. The company is aiming to have a 20 per cent market share in the segment by the end of this fiscal year. Earlier, when the company had Vento in its Indian portfolio, its market share was around 5 per cent.

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun mid-size SUV. It is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. The Virtus is offered in India with two engine options.

The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG only. To know its ARAI mileage figures, click HERE.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates