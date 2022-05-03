Volkswagen Taigun gets new features; prices hiked by up to 4%

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0-litre manual trim now claims an increased fuel efficiency of 19.20 kmpl while the automatic versions claim mileage of 17.23kmpl.

The Volkswagen Taigun mid-size SUV now gets two new features – An idle start/stop function and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across all the variants. Owing to the rising input costs, the brand has also announced a price revision of 2.5% – 4% (depending on the variant) on the Taigun and Tiguan. The new prices will be applicable from 2 May, 2022.

For the cabin, the Performance Line now offers Wild Cherry Red décor inserts only on the Wild Cherry Red Exterior color whereas other exterior colors will have the Armur Grey glossy décor inserts.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, our priority is to offer our customers a comprehensive and value for money proposition. With these product enhancements on the made in the Volkswagen Taigun, it will offer our customers added comfort, improved fuel efficiency and a heightened drive experience.”

The Volkswagen Taigun is available at Volkswagen’s 152 sales touchpoints across India.