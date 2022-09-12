The Volkswagen ID. 4 GTX comes loaded with two electric motors delivering maximum output of 295hp.

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its new all-wheel drive, electric vehicle concept called the ID Xtreme. This off-road EV is based on VW’s ID.4 GTX model with some modern performance upgrades with claims that it is a ‘rugged-offroader.’

This German brand has been betting on electric for a while and VW’s CEO Herber Diess has even claimed that Volkswagen will overtake Tesla as the EV leader by 2025.

Volkswagen ID Xtreme: Design

The Volkswagen ID Xtreme looks the part of an ever-ready off-road adventurer and gets raised rally running gear, 18-inch off-road wheels, a modified crash member with an additional front bumper, and 50 mm-wider wings manufactured by 3D printing for an authentic off-road look. It also gets a roof carrier with additional LED lights and a completely closed aluminium underbody.

Also Read 2022 Mahindra XUV400 first drive review: Going Green

Volkswagen is presenting the ID Xtreme to the public for the first time at the ID. Treffen in Locarno.

“The modular electric drive matrix (MEB) has enormous technical potential,” says Silke Bagschik, Head of the MEB Product Line. “For many of our customers, vehicles are much more than just a means of transport. With the ID Xtreme, we are raising electric mobility from VW to a new performance level.” The result of the project is a unique off-road vehicle that impresses with its rugged appearance and outstanding power. A high-performance drive on the rear axle and software adaptations in the drive control unit increases the system power of the concept car by 65 kW to 285 kW compared with the ID.4 GTX – in other words, by about 30%.

Acoustically, since EVs are dead silent, Volkswagen says that the driving noise has been developed together with Volkswagen Design, especially for the concept vehicle, and is output to the outside via a sound generator in the wheel housing. Inside, the ID Xtreme gets Alcantara applications, revamped seats, and elements in the accent color orange.

Volkswagen ID Xtreme: Battery

The Volkswagen ID. 4 GTX comes loaded with two electric motors delivering maximum output of 295hp. In comparison, the ID Xtreme EV concept is fitted with a maximum performance drive on the rear axle and drive control unit software upgrades to boost power by about 30% (65 kW) for a total output of 381hp!