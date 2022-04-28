Volkswagen ID.Buzz: Here are 5 amazing facts about it

Fancy adoring the quirky Volkswagen ID.Buzz? Here are the 5 amazing facts about it that you should certainly know.

Volkswagen is one of the largest automakers in the world. The brand is consistently making efforts to make mobility fun and frugal. The company’s new electric sub-brand is also grabbing a lot of limelight. The recent addition to this range is the ID.Buzz, and it is exciting in all respects. The spiritual successor to the original bus, the new ID.Buzz cannot fail to impress the masses. Well, here are 5 exciting facts about it.

Lowest drag coefficient than any other VW Bulli

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is designed with an electric powertrain, and thus, omitting the need for under-hood ventilation. Resultantly, Volkswagen engineers could use this opportunity the other way around. They managed to reduce the aerodynamic drag coefficient by a fair margin, bringing it to a mere 0.285. It is the lowest-ever figure achieved for any Volkswagen Bulli models produced to date.

Colossal-sized trunk space

The design of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz seems boxy yet fluid. It follows this fashion to make the most use of the space on the inside. Hence, it offers a huge boot that measures 1,121 litres in the 5-seat configuration. The ID.Buzz is also available with a three-row layout.

10-inch digital driver display

The cockpit on the Volkswagen ID.Buzz comprises a 10-inch digital driver display. The unit is advanced and is funkily designed. In fact, the digital affair is being followed for the AC controls as well. Moreover, a 12-inch infotainment unit takes up the centre stage on the dashboard.

Top speed of 145 kmph

Electric powertrains are known for their capabilities to gain speeds rather abruptly. The ID.Buzz is not different in this exercise. It does a 0-100 kmph sprint in under 10 seconds. However, the lowest figures with the meatiest of configurations are yet to be revealed. The company has, nevertheless, confirmed that it tops out at 145 kmph.

Large 21-inch alloy wheels

The overall design of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz is a hit. A miss? Well, we don’t think so. It certainly is eye-catching, and the large 21-inch alloy wheels add to the part. In case you find the size too large for your liking, smaller 18-inch wheel size is also available as an option.

