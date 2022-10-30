Upcoming cars in November – new SUVs, hybrids!

Since SUVs continue to be the choice of the masses and the favourite segment in India, let’s take a look at some new SUVs coming next month.

Another year is coming to a close and the automobile industry is riding high on restored buying sentiment, increase in production and the end of the pandemic. Since SUVs continue to be the choice of the masses and the favourite segment in India, let’s take a look at some new SUVs coming next month.

Jeep Grand Cherokee – November 11

Jeep’s flagship SUV, the Grand Cherokee will enter the Indian market on November 11 and will mark the brand’s fourth locally assembled model after the Compass, Wrangler and Meridian. The SUV will only feature a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The Jeep Grand Cherokee will get selectable terrain modes – Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand and Snow as well as a four-wheel-drive mechanism.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross teased – Here’s what to expect

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will unveil the Innova Hycross with a naturally aspirated petrol and a petrol-hybrid unit, much like the Hyryder SUV in India. Expected to arrive in the second half of November 2022, the 3-row MPV will be based on a monocoque chassis with a front-wheel drive mechanism. As per an official teaser image that surfaced online, the Innova Hycross will take cues from the brand’s international offerings.

BYD Atto 3

Chinese automaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) took the covers off their latest offering for India, the Atto 3 recently. This electric SUV will be powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack and claims a range of 521 kms. It will be equipped with a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that churns 201bhp of peak power and 310Nm of torque.

Pravaig electric SUV

Pravaig, a start-up from Bengaluru, recently teased its all-new electric SUV set to be revealed on November 25. As per the teaser, the Pravaig SUV has a sharply raked front with flared front fenders, a twin sunroof setup and an LED light bar running the breadth of the car. Pravaig claims to offer a driving range of more than 500kms with its electric SUV and a top speed of over 200kms. A 0-100kmph acceleration is promised in just 4.3 seconds.

MG Hector facelift

The MG Hector is set to receive a cosmetic update by the end of November 2022 and is likely to get a new face with a larger grille. The brand has also teased a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system for the new Hector and the possibility of the SUV getting some ADAS features is extremely likely.